Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Deion Sanders calls out quality of NFL Hall of Fame: 'My head don't belong with some of these other heads'
NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders believes he's on a different level, even among other Hall of Famers. Sanders criticized the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, saying he deserves to be in a higher tier than some players inducted into the Hall. Sanders made his case in a...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season
Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans lost their best player in Derrick Henry last season for nine games and still won the AFC at 12-5. This speaks to the quality up and down the Titans roster. However, the AFC South franchise made some big moves this offseason, which are sure to shake up the Titans […] The post 2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch
The Cleveland Browns are stuck in limbo as they await the results of the NFL’s appeal to Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. After the ruling came down from Disciplinary Officer and former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, Roger Goodell insisted on appealing. He had the option of hearing the appeal himself, but in fairness, delegated it […] The post Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Coach Mike Tomlin
Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon. The Steelers took on the Seahawks in the opening game of the 2022 preseason. Tomlin and the Steelers were able to come away from the game looking good. It should be an interesting year in Pittsburgh, as...
CBS Sports
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross changes succession plan, will hand franchise to his daughter, per report
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has had a change of heart regarding his succession plan for the NFL franchise. The 82-year-old has notified the league of his intentions to change his successor of the Dolphins to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, according to the Sports Business Journal. The process has not yet been completed, but Ross has reportedly made it clear to NFL executives of his desire to pass the team on to his children. Before this development, Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal would have had the opportunity to ascend to be the club's owner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Feels like a critical week of work for Bill Belichick’s Patriots
The practice field struggles of the New England offense this summer have been real. The questions about the Patriots on both sides of the ball remain. A week of joint practice and preseason game work against the Panthers could provide some answers.
Browns Player Getting Crushed For What He Said About Boos
Joe Bitonio had a very controversial comment on Sunday afternoon. The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman was asked about the recent boos from opposing fanbases and said that it's "Cleveland against the world." “It seems now more than ever, it’s Cleveland against the world. We’ll be ready for it," Bitonio said....
NFL Preseason Odds: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
A battle for the Sunshine State will be on full display this weekend as the Miami Dolphins will tussle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. Join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Dolphins-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be revealed. With the hope of the continued progressions...
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 80-71: Cordarrelle Patterson finally cracks the list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. A team change worked wonders for Conner in 2021. After...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 70-61: QB Derek Carr returns to list after three-year absence
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Although the Honey Badger continues his slide from 39 two...
Jets Provide Update on Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Knee Injury in Preseason Opener
The No. 1 goal when it comes to NFL preseason games is to keep star players healthy. Unfortunately, the New York Jets didn’t complete that mission in the opener on Friday night, losing quarterback Zach Wilson to injury. Wilson left Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in...
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins marks first QB on list
Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following another stellar campaign, Juszczyk continues to display exactly why the fullback position can be of great value in a league with fast defenses. The 31-year-old signed a five-year extension last year to become the highest-paid player (again) at the position. Arguably the league’s top fullback, San Francisco will hope to continue exploiting the defenses of the NFC West using Juszczyk’s versatility.
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction
Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
numberfire.com
49ers pay tribute to Trey Sermon at training camp
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is "doing a great job" at training camp and "has improved on so many things from last year," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. This is the second time in a little over a month that Shanahan has sung Sermon's...
49ers dealt Elijah Mitchell injury for preseason action, but there’s a catch
The San Francisco 49ers will be without their first-string running back in preseason action as Elijah Mitchell has suffered a hamstring injury. But, fans don’t need to worry quite yet. Per Adam Schefter, he’s expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on September 11th.
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
Tomlin raves QBs, tough RB love, O-line needs work after opener
The thoughts of Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin after the preseason opener including the quarterbacks, tough words for the rookie TB and the offensive line
Comments / 0