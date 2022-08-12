ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans lost their best player in Derrick Henry last season for nine games and still won the AFC at 12-5. This speaks to the quality up and down the Titans roster. However, the AFC South franchise made some big moves this offseason, which are sure to shake up the Titans […] The post 2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch

The Cleveland Browns are stuck in limbo as they await the results of the NFL’s appeal to Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. After the ruling came down from Disciplinary Officer and former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, Roger Goodell insisted on appealing. He had the option of hearing the appeal himself, but in fairness, delegated it […] The post Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Coach Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon. The Steelers took on the Seahawks in the opening game of the 2022 preseason. Tomlin and the Steelers were able to come away from the game looking good. It should be an interesting year in Pittsburgh, as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross changes succession plan, will hand franchise to his daughter, per report

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has had a change of heart regarding his succession plan for the NFL franchise. The 82-year-old has notified the league of his intentions to change his successor of the Dolphins to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, according to the Sports Business Journal. The process has not yet been completed, but Ross has reportedly made it clear to NFL executives of his desire to pass the team on to his children. Before this development, Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal would have had the opportunity to ascend to be the club's owner.
The Spun

Browns Player Getting Crushed For What He Said About Boos

Joe Bitonio had a very controversial comment on Sunday afternoon. The Cleveland Browns offensive lineman was asked about the recent boos from opposing fanbases and said that it's "Cleveland against the world." “It seems now more than ever, it’s Cleveland against the world. We’ll be ready for it," Bitonio said....
CLEVELAND, OH
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins marks first QB on list

Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following another stellar campaign, Juszczyk continues to display exactly why the fullback position can be of great value in a league with fast defenses. The 31-year-old signed a five-year extension last year to become the highest-paid player (again) at the position. Arguably the league’s top fullback, San Francisco will hope to continue exploiting the defenses of the NFC West using Juszczyk’s versatility.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
numberfire.com

49ers pay tribute to Trey Sermon at training camp

San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is "doing a great job" at training camp and "has improved on so many things from last year," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. This is the second time in a little over a month that Shanahan has sung Sermon's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
AUSTIN, TX

