Rutherford County schools says nine out of their 28 teacher openings are for special education. The former state assistant commissioner, Theresa Nicholls, explains this could impact up to 450 special needs students because teachers can have up to 50 students in their case load. Nicholls says it’s frustrating because these students have a need that's above and beyond the general curriculum.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO