Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Police, SWAT working situation in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A situation developed in East Nashville late Sunday night. A heavy police presence and SWAT took over the 600 block of 10th Street in East Nashville for a personnel in danger call around the same time as two shots fired calls went out in the area - one at 8:28 p.m. at South Fifth St. and Shelby Avenue and the other at 8:55 p.m. on Sylvan St. and South 7th St.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

More than half of people living on Green Street moving to housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just a few weeks ago on Green Street, you’d find around 20 people living in tents on the side of the interstate. But now, there is fencing that says, “No Trespassing: Metro Government Property,” which is due to all pedestrian safety concerns, including the homeless.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Body of drowning victim on Percy Priest Lake recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue is working on Percy Priest Lake. The Nashville Fire Department arrived to 4001 Bell Road, between the dam and Nashville Shores, for a 25-year-old man who had jumped off a boat and not resurfaced just after 3 p.m. Saturday. A search is underway. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TSU freshman move-in day starts Monday, many students in limbo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Tennessee’s Building Commission approved lease agreements with five hotels and three-year agreement with another property in order to house Tennessee State University students that wanted to live in dorms, on campus. Move-in day for returning students is August 19 and three days later, August 22...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Firefighter injured, home destroyed in Montgomery County fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. -- A fire broke out at an East Montgomery County home. Flames were visible from the home on Superior Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday when the Montgomery County Fire Service responded. Other units in the county assisted. A firefighter is reported to have been transported...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Third of teacher positions open in Rutherford County are for special education

Rutherford County schools says nine out of their 28 teacher openings are for special education. The former state assistant commissioner, Theresa Nicholls, explains this could impact up to 450 special needs students because teachers can have up to 50 students in their case load. Nicholls says it’s frustrating because these students have a need that's above and beyond the general curriculum.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

