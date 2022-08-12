Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Police, SWAT working situation in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A situation developed in East Nashville late Sunday night. A heavy police presence and SWAT took over the 600 block of 10th Street in East Nashville for a personnel in danger call around the same time as two shots fired calls went out in the area - one at 8:28 p.m. at South Fifth St. and Shelby Avenue and the other at 8:55 p.m. on Sylvan St. and South 7th St.
More than half of people living on Green Street moving to housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just a few weeks ago on Green Street, you’d find around 20 people living in tents on the side of the interstate. But now, there is fencing that says, “No Trespassing: Metro Government Property,” which is due to all pedestrian safety concerns, including the homeless.
Body of drowning victim on Percy Priest Lake recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue is working on Percy Priest Lake. The Nashville Fire Department arrived to 4001 Bell Road, between the dam and Nashville Shores, for a 25-year-old man who had jumped off a boat and not resurfaced just after 3 p.m. Saturday. A search is underway. The...
Singer-Songwriter Amy Grant postpones tour dates to recover after Nashville bike accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Singer-songwriter Amy Grant has postponed her fall tour dates to recover from injuries sustained during a Nashville bike accident according to her management team. Grant was initially hospitalized following the July 27 accident which took place while she was biking with a friend in the city. Now, her management...
TSU freshman move-in day starts Monday, many students in limbo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Tennessee’s Building Commission approved lease agreements with five hotels and three-year agreement with another property in order to house Tennessee State University students that wanted to live in dorms, on campus. Move-in day for returning students is August 19 and three days later, August 22...
Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
Firefighter injured, home destroyed in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. -- A fire broke out at an East Montgomery County home. Flames were visible from the home on Superior Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday when the Montgomery County Fire Service responded. Other units in the county assisted. A firefighter is reported to have been transported...
MNPD investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Lafayette Street
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police are investigating a accident involving a pedestrian on Lafayette Street. The accident took place early on Friday morning and left one person critically hurt. FOX 17 News is on scene working to find out more.
Fugitive wanted for murder wounded, captured in Nashville shootout with U.S. Marshals
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect wanted for murder by U.S. Marshals was wounded and captured in a shooting that occurred at a Nashville apartment complex Friday morning. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) say the shooting happened early Friday morning on University Court at Tony Sudekum Apartment complex in Nashville.
TBI releases images of vandals on Sumner County Courthouse roof in weeks before fire
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Surveillance images were released Friday of vandals seen on the roof of a Sumner County Courthouse that was under construction in the weeks before it caught on fire. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says that individuals were observed trespassing on several Sunday evenings...
Third of teacher positions open in Rutherford County are for special education
Rutherford County schools says nine out of their 28 teacher openings are for special education. The former state assistant commissioner, Theresa Nicholls, explains this could impact up to 450 special needs students because teachers can have up to 50 students in their case load. Nicholls says it’s frustrating because these students have a need that's above and beyond the general curriculum.
