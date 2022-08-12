ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Hoosier students getting job-readiness boost from IDOE

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Central Christian Academy on Indianapolis' southeast side are starting the new year with big support from the Indiana Department of Education. In July, the IDOE awarded $10 million to 58 different schools across the state to help them incorporate Indiana Employability Skills into...
Families meet first responders at Lawrence Community Safety Day

LAWRENCE, Indiana — On Saturday, the Lawrence community took advantage of the opportunity to have some fun and meet the first responders who keep them safe. Lawrence police and firefighters hosted their annual Community Safety Day. Besides the first responders, they had 50 different vendors come out this year,...
Greenfield schools renew agreement for panic button app

GREENFIELD, Ind. — As students head back to the classrooms, Hancock County schools are beginning the year with safety in mind. "We try to take that fear away as much as we can, so they can focus on the kids," said Greenfield-Central High School Principal Jason Cary. Laken Rosing,...
Westfield proves it rocks back to school!

The new school year was off to a great start thanks to the first ever Rock the Block, held Aug. 5 at Westfield High School. According to Westfield Washington Schools, around 3,000 people showed up, and there have nothing but rave reviews of the evening’s festivities. Click here to watch a short video recap of Rock the Block.
A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one.
Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission puts the spotlight on Wayne Township

Submitted by the Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. During the Hamilton County Bicentennial, each of the county’s nine townships will get a little extra love for one full month. In this post, we’re headed east to Wayne Township, which will be put on the Bicentennial pedestal in August 2023. (Visit our FAQ page to find out when your township will be the star.)
USI's Archaeology Field School makes dreams come true at Fort Ouiatenon

With lifetime dreams of becoming an archaeologist and a passion for ancient history, Emily Willis, Spring ‘22 graduate and anthropology major, wanted to get her hands dirty in an actual archaeological dig. During her time at USI, Willis studied anthropology and gained experience in the field through classes and lab work. However, she never got the chance to participate in an actual dig. This summer, her dream came true when she and four other USI students were given the opportunity to attend a field school with Dr. Michael Strezewski, USI Associate Professor of Anthropology, and Dr. H. Kory Cooper, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Purdue University.
Jake Laird Golf Outing raises $117,825 for Indiana police & fire agencies

Mike and Debbie Laird recently welcomed 424 golfers from all over Indiana to the 19th annual Jake Laird Memorial Golf Outing. The weather was perfect and both courses at the Pebble Brook Golf Club were in pristine condition, which made for the most successful outing since its inception in 2004 after their son, Jake Laird, an Indianapolis police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Radiologist offers advice to curb backpack injuries this school year

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 7,000 kids go to the emergency room each year due to backpack injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. A local radiologist said many people think our back muscles can carry more and end up overdoing it. That can lead to problems in your posture, walking pattern and breathing muscles — not to mention pain.
Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow appoints new staff, makes promotions

Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow has announced the appointments of officers to his new staff at the Carmel Police Department (CPD). The appointments were made on July 28. Dwight Frost was promoted to role of Deputy Chief of Operations, Brady Myers was promoted to the role of Deputy Chief of Administration, Ryan Jellison was promoted to the role of Major of the Support Division, and Shane Collins was promoted to the role of Major of the Operations Division. Additionally, Lieutenant Ryan Meyer was transferred to the Operations Division Administrative Lieutenant position on Aug. 1.
IDOH partners with The Milk Bank to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced a new partnership with The Milk Bank to host milk drives in order to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies. The Every Ounce Counts initiative, a statewide collaborative effort, will work to increase immediate and long-term milk donations, with the goal of providing convenient opportunities for milk donors to help improve infant health and save lives, the health department said.
