ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Cops: Oregon crime ring moved $22M in catalytic converters

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Police in suburban Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they arrested a crime ring leader responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on the West Coast since 2021.

Detectives said they identified Brennan Doyle, 32, as the leader of the operation and searched his Lake Oswego home last week, along with seven other properties. The detectives seized over 3,000 catalytic converters hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end car and jewelry, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Doyle and his associates are accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles along the West Coast, Beaverton police spokesperson Matt Henderson said. The crime ring was centered around Portland, but spanned multiple Oregon counties as well as Washington state, Nevada, California, Texas and New York, he said.

The metals inside catalytic converters can sell for thousands of dollars per ounce. The street value of the parts stolen and trafficked was estimated to be over $22 million.

The crime ring shipped boxes of converters to the East Coast and internationally, Henderson said. Dozens, if not hundreds, of people may have been involved in the operation, he added, but declined to share more details because the investigation is ongoing.

Doyle was indicted on 72 different charges, including racketeering, aggravated theft, and money laundering. Police say one of his associates, Tanner Hellbusch of Beaverton, was caught with over 100 catalytic converters in March. He was indicted on 20 similar counts. It wasn't immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on the case.

At least 12 other people face charges in connection within the operation, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Portland, OR
Cars
State
Washington State
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Lake Oswego, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Washington Cars
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family dogs blamed for eating winning Oregon lottery ticket

SALEM, Ore. — Despite some hungry and curious pups destroying a winning lottery ticket, officials at the Oregon Lottery still paid out the win. The Oregon Lottery said in a news release that it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and photo of two dogs saying that the dogs had eaten the winning ticket. The letter, sent by Nathan and Rachael Lamet, included a photo of the two Alaskan Klee Kais, named Apple and Jack.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Money Laundering#Catalytic Converters#Racketeering#Tanner Hellbusc
WPXI Pittsburgh

Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
96K+
Followers
123K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy