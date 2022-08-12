ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Meet three generations of women behind House of Flavas

MADISON, Wis. — At most gas stations, you can fill up on snacks and soda. But at House of Flavas in Madison, along with grabbing some gas, you can fill up with something tasty. Nearly a year ago, August 19, 2021, Jodie Jefferson quit her job to pursue her...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening

OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
nbc15.com

UWPD investigates gunfire report at Picnic Point

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department continues to investigate a report gunfire Sunday that prompted them to ask people to avoid the area for about an hour. Few details about the incident have been released at this time. UWPD tweeted its first alert shortly after 7...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison Police: ‘no threat to campus’ after shots fired incident at Picnic Point

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police say it is safe to resume normal activities after a shots fired report Sunday morning at Picnic Point. They are continuing to investigate the scene, but say there is no threat to campus. UWPD first tweeted just after 7:00 a.m. of the shots fired and told the public to avoid the area. WiscAlert-Report of shots...
nbc15.com

New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area

Madison Comic Con returns to Monona Terrace bigger and better than ever. Artists, creators and fans from all over gathered at Monona Terrace Sunday for the return of Madison Comic Con!. Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, celebrates African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Numerous...
nbc15.com

Madison’s Gun Buyback event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Gun Buyback event aims to benefit the Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the accessibility to firearms puts everyone’s safety at risk. Non-gun owners may know how to access an unsecured gun which can negatively impact how safe a community may be.
nbc15.com

DCHS kicks off special pricing for NBC15 adoption event

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
nbc15.com

Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Johnson kicks off campaign in Beloit. Updated: 6 hours ago. During his speech, Senator Ron Johnson said it's...
nbc15.com

Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call. The disturbance that...
nbc15.com

DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend. DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success. Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with...
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
nbc15.com

West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all back-to-school shoppers!. West Towne Mall is helping ease families’ financial burden of back-to-school shopping with a $300 shopping spree to make sure their kids are all set for the first day of school. To get a chance to win this shopping trip, text...
nbc15.com

Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrates Latino businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce held an event Saturday to celebrate the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. The night included dinner, entertainment and remarks from CEO and President Jessica Cavazos. She said the event has not been held in three years and she is happy this moment is finally happening.
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event

FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community,...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. Electric scooter company Bird will introduce 75 scooters to Janesville on Monday, August 15. These scooters will offer an exciting new way for the community to get...
