Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
People
Anne Heche's Eldest Son Homer Speaks Out After Her Death: 'I Am Left with a Deep, Wordless Sadness'
Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer, is speaking out after his mother's untimely death. After PEOPLE confirmed her death on Friday, the 20-year-old expressed sadness amid an emotionally challenging time for his family. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "After six...
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Paid Tribute to Actress Hours Before Her Death: 'Love You Forever'
James Tupper is keeping Anne Heche in his thoughts. Two hours before her death was confirmed by PEOPLE on Friday, Tupper, 57, posted on Instagram to show support for the Emmy Award-winning actress. "love you forever," the Big Little Liars actor wrote in the caption, alongside a broken-hearted emoji. In...
Washington Examiner
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Leslie Griffith dead at 66 – KTVU anchor & Dennis Richmond co-star dies in Lake Chapala after lengthy Lyme disease fight
FORMER KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith has died after battling Lyme disease. The veteran broadcaster, 66, was with the network for more than two decades and presented the 10pm news alongside now-retired journalist Dennis Richmond. Griffith, who was from Texas, died in Lake Chapala, Mexico on August 10, family members said.
Remembering Anne Heche's Life in Photos
Anne Heche was born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio, the youngest of five children. Her family moved often in her early years, eventually settling in New Jersey, where 12-year-old Heche went to work at a local dinner theater. Her dad died of AIDS when she was 13, and in her 2001 memoir, the actress accused him of sexual abuse. "I had a bad family life," she once told PEOPLE. "I went in search of a great one."
People
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Soap Opera Star and Film Actress, Dead at 49
Robyn Griggs, a former Nickelodeon personality turned soap opera star who was known for her roles on Another World and One Life to Live has died. She was 49. On Saturday, Griggs' friend announced her death in a statement posted to her Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am...
People
Anne Heche 'Peacefully Taken Off Life Support' Sunday After Organ Recipient Found, Rep Confirms
UPDATE: Anne Heche has been taken off life support. "Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," the star's rep told PEOPLE on Sunday evening. Two days after PEOPLE confirmed that the 53-year-old actress died from injuries sustained in a recent car crash, a rep for Heche confirmed to PEOPLE that an organ recipient match was made and she would be removed from life support Sunday.
People
Diane Keaton Says Support of Her Kids Means 'Everything' as They Join Her at Handprint Ceremony
Diane Keaton is grateful for the support of her children throughout her career. Speaking to PEOPLE at her Hand & Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, the Mack & Rita star, 76, showed her appreciation for her family, who appeared with her for the special occasion. When...
'RHOA' : Drew Sidora Suffers Severe Foot Injury That Leaves Her Unable to Walk During Group Trip
Drew Sidora may have to cut her vacation short. On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Step Up actress, 37, took a tumble while racing Marlo Hampton at the National Stadium in Jamaica during a group vacation. First, Sanya Richards-Ross — who was hosting the trip to...
People
'90 Day Fiance' Couples Patrick & Thaís and Kara & Guillermo Are Expecting Babies This Fall
Part one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Couples Tell All, airing Sunday, will reveal that not one but two couples from season 9 are expecting babies this fall. The first to reveal the happy news is Kara and Guillermo. "We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married,...
Heather El Moussa Gives Husband Tarek a 'Birthday Surprise' at Porsche Driving Track: 'Such a Blast'
Heather El Moussa organized an unforgettable birthday surprise for her husband, Tarek, ahead of his 41st birthday later this month. On Thursday, the Flipping 101 star posted an Instagram photo to share what his wife had in store for him. "Most of you know that I'm a huge car fanatic...
People
Watch Travis Barker Play the Drums with Kourtney Kardashian on His Lap: 'Practice Makes Perfect'
Travis Barker is showing off his multitasking skills!. On Friday, Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian gave fans another dose of PDA — but this time, the Blink-182 drummer proved he could simultaneously do what he does best. "Practice makes perfect 🥁," Barker, 46, captioned a video on Instagram of...
People
Sharna Burgess Says Brian Austin Green's Sons Are 'Obsessed' with Baby Brother Zane
Brian Austin Green's sons can't get enough of their new baby brother!. Sharna Burgess, 37, appeared on Good Morning America with Green on Friday to talk about their parenting experiences since welcoming son Zane in June. "I'm so excited for this new version of me that is a nurturing, caring,...
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Herself a 'Tour Wife' as Husband Travis Barker Hits the Road
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living that newlywed life on the road. In a post made on Saturday, Kardashian shared a carousel of loved-up photos of her and her new husband while the couple travels across the country for musician Barker's job. "Tour wife," the Poosh founder's caption says.
Brooklyn Beckham Says He Is 'Ready to Have Kids' with Wife Nicola Peltz: 'Can't Wait'
Brooklyn Beckham has big hopes for his future. In a digital feature for Variety, the son of David and Victoria Beckham opens up about his new career as a cook (the term he prefers to chef) and his hopes to grow his family wife Nicola Peltz. Speaking of their decision...
Tatiana Maslany Reveals She Married Actor Brendan Hines: 'My Actual Big News'
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday, the former Orphan Black star, 36, shared some exciting updates on her personal life. "My actual big news is I got married," she told host Stephen Colbert before jokingly adding, "Nobody knows, so don't tell anyone." Maslany then identified...
People
Padma Lakshmi Says She's 'Relieved' Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is 'Pulling Through' After Stabbing
Padma Lakshmi is rooting for her ex-husband Salman Rushdie's recovery. The television host wrote in a statement on Twitter Sunday that she feels at ease after learning about Rushdie's latest condition after he was stabbed during an attack in upstate New York earlier in the week. "Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling...
Howard Stern Announces His Father Ben Recently Died at Age 99
Howard Stern is mourning the loss of his father. The radio host in an interview with Dan's Papers announced his dad, Ben Stern, died recently at the age of 99. Although the popular TV and radio personality revealed the passing, he did not provide any further details on the matter.
People
