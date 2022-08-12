ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
People

Remembering Anne Heche's Life in Photos

Anne Heche was born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio, the youngest of five children. Her family moved often in her early years, eventually settling in New Jersey, where 12-year-old Heche went to work at a local dinner theater. Her dad died of AIDS when she was 13, and in her 2001 memoir, the actress accused him of sexual abuse. "I had a bad family life," she once told PEOPLE. "I went in search of a great one."
AURORA, OH
People

Anne Heche 'Peacefully Taken Off Life Support' Sunday After Organ Recipient Found, Rep Confirms

UPDATE: Anne Heche has been taken off life support. "Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," the star's rep told PEOPLE on Sunday evening. Two days after PEOPLE confirmed that the 53-year-old actress died from injuries sustained in a recent car crash, a rep for Heche confirmed to PEOPLE that an organ recipient match was made and she would be removed from life support Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tupper
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Thomas Jane
Person
Peter Facinelli
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Person
Anne Heche
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Brain Injury#Celebrity News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

People

303K+
Followers
49K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy