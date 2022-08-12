Anne Heche was born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio, the youngest of five children. Her family moved often in her early years, eventually settling in New Jersey, where 12-year-old Heche went to work at a local dinner theater. Her dad died of AIDS when she was 13, and in her 2001 memoir, the actress accused him of sexual abuse. "I had a bad family life," she once told PEOPLE. "I went in search of a great one."

