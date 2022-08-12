ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 3

Related
WSPA 7News

Florida woman’s dog lost in SC crash found weeks later

RICHBURG, S.C. (AP) — On July 17, a tiny dog from Florida named “Goofuss” ran from a car that had been involved in a crash on Interstate 77 in rural Chester County in South Carolina. There were tears. There were searches. There were Facebook posts. And there were good people doing good things for a stranger they […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WRAL News

South Carolina woman killed by flying umbrella at the beach

Garden City, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday after being impaled by a beach umbrella in Garden City. Local officials said Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside, was struck by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind. Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to a local...
WBTW News13

1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Bar#Accident#State#Beach Services Ltd#News13
WYFF4.com

Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City dies, coroner says

GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
GARDEN CITY, SC
WBTW News13

One injured in crash along Highway 544 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday in a crash along Highway 544 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at 2:22 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Persivant Drive, HCFR said. Two cars were involved in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ems1.com

S.C. paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site

FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
People

Fla. Doctor Missing After Coast Guard Finds Empty Boat: 'We're Still Searching,' Says Official

Coast Guard officials are looking for a missing Florida doctor after finding his empty boat floating off the coast of Sanibel Island. "Have you seen this missing person?" the Collier County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday. "Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on his boat — a 33-foot Sea Ray with 'Vitamin Sea' on the back — leaving Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 this morning. He hasn't returned and family members are concerned."
NAPLES, FL
People

People

303K+
Followers
49K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy