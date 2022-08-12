ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Pats pass on opportunity to play Mac Jones, starters vs. Giants

By Michael Hurley
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBtsH_0hEFs2jA00

Belichick says Patriots still going through the process of picking an offensive coordinator 00:29

BOSTON -- Training camp clichés are, by their very nature, clichés. But around this time of year, and especially in this part of the country, that's about all we have to work with. And lately in New England, it's all been about getting better every day, stacking days together, working on communication. Progress. Improvement. Coming together. Getting better. Every day.

In Mac Jones' own words, there's a need to improve the operation by just 2 percent in order to get the Patriots' offense really humming at a high level.

It sure seems like Thursday night -- with the Giants in town, with the lights on, with the stadium filled with fans, with a full officiating crew (an active officiating crew, at that), with TV cameras and commercial breaks -- was a prime opportunity to try to get better. Instead, it was a night to watch.

Doesn't that feel like a missed opportunity?

These are, quite obviously, no longer the good old days. When Tom Brady was on the sideline and Josh McDaniels was on the sideline, the offense could basically coast on autopilot through the summer without an issue. Two or three new guys would learn what they had to learn, some joint practice sessions could reinforce the teachings with game-like reps, and the unit would be good to go come September.

Anyone that's spent even five seconds following this year's training camp knows that things are ... different now. Under the guidance of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, the offense has been unable to string anything together in 11-on-11 drills. Reporters who have seen a lot of training camp in their lives have given alarmed reports of just how disjointed the entire operation has been.

In that regard, perhaps it would have been best to leave the starters off the field on Thursday, lest they fail spectacularly in front of an enormous audience and/or get somebody -- namely, the quarterback -- hurt.

Yet that cannot be a reason for a professional football team to keep its offense from playing in the preseason opener. Not being ready for the first preseason game -- that is to say, a starting unit of professional football players not being able to properly run 10-12 football plays in a football game -- simply cannot be a reality for an NFL team. It's not.

Yet for Mac Jones, DeVante Parker, Hunter Henry, Damien Harris, David Andrews, Kendrick Bourne, Mike Onwenu, Nelson Agholor and a slew of other offensive starters, those reps will have to wait. This night was about Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe, Kristian Wilkerson, Kevin Harris, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

These also aren't the days where teams have four preseason games to get ready for Week 1. Last year marked the shortening of the preseason to three games, thereby limiting the opportunities to get real, live reps before the games actually count. The upcoming joint practice sessions with the Panthers and the Raiders will be helpful, certainly. But Thursday presented a similar opportunity for growth and experience for an offensive unit that could probably use it.

On the other side of the field on Thursday, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and other key offensive players played for the Giants. It could have been similar to a real football game for a little bit. Alas.

Ultimately, the fate of the 2022 New England Patriots season did not hinge on a dozen potential snaps together on Aug. 11. Everybody knows that. It just felt like an opportunity to get better, which is what the Patriots talk about every day of the summer. They don't seem to be in position to be punting too many of those away.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants training camp: 7 takeaways from Day 12

Following a 23-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the preseason, the New York Giants returned to the practice field on Sunday. Head coach Brian Daboll kicked things off with his daily press conference and went to work breaking down the team’s excessive injuries. He also outlined what’s coming up next week, including the elimination of one padded practice.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FOX Sports

Running game is big takeaway from Giants preseason opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If there has been a takeaway from the first two weeks of the New York Giants' training camp, it's been the signs Saquon Barkley is once again close to finding his top form. The ACL injury is almost two years removed and the No....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Mac Jones
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Jets score: Jalen Hurts shines, but New York rallies to win despite losing Zach Wilson to an injury

PHILADELPHIA — The biggest storylines from Friday's preseason game between the Eagles and Jets were centered on both team's quarterbacks, but for very different reasons. Eagles fans were celebrating Jalen Hurts' perfect night, while Jets fans were distraught after watching Zach Wilson leave the game with a knee injury. The Jets, despite losing Wilson and falling behind by double digits early, rallied to post a 24-21 win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Real Football#Patriots#American Football
NBC Sports

Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story

Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Cardinals coach defends Shanahan over strange 'Shanahat' ban

A movement has begun for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and his famous “Shanahat” after he openly discussed his “beef” with the NFL over a peculiar rule that impacts what hats he is able to wear on the sideline. Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury made it very...
NFL
NBC Sports

Grass at Allegiant Stadium looked worse than the turf at Soldier Field

The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
69K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy