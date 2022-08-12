ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace holds event in Richmond to push for diversity

By Maggi Marshall
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- It's almost NASCAR weekend in Richmond. An event held on Thursday is aimed at making the race track a fun place for everyone.

NASCAR and driver Bubba Wallace chose to launch their inaugural Bubba's Block Party in Richmond on Thursday evening.

"We've seen a lot of different faces. It's a different vibe here in Richmond," Wallace said.

The initiative is aimed to drive home the point that racing should be a welcoming sport for all.

"To come here and feel the vibe is off, that's what we need to change. The vibe needs to feel on no matter what," Wallace said.

The NASCAR team invited some of the best Black-owned cooking in town to sell food at the block party.

"We were like, oh my goodness, we have to be a part of this," Marlene Pegram, the owner of K&M Salmon Balls and Cakes, said.

Her team and their tasty cooking took part in the event.

"It's epic. We know the pandemic did a lot of hurt and this right here means everything, to showcase our business," Pegram said.

The free block party also featured a concert, driving simulations, pit stops and some lucky attendees even had the chance to meet Wallace.

"He's a Black NASCAR racer, I mean, how many do we have?" one attendee said.

"This is monumental, how often do you see someone like him?" another said.

As thousands attended the sold-out free event, Wallace hopes that they feel welcome at any racetrack.

"I wanted to bring culture to us," Wallace said.

