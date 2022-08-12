Out-of-state nurses can temporarily practice in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, August 11 Governor David Ige approved and signed emergency rules that allow out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii.

Nurses would need to meet certain requirements but do not need to apply for or obtain a license.

“The COVID-19 virus continues to cause a strain on the state’s healthcare system with hospitals throughout our communities reporting serious staffing challenges and conditions,” said Gov. David Ige.

Ige continued, “This action addresses the immediate peril to public health and ensures that medical professionals may focus on providing critical care to patients.”

The rules are effective immediately, but will not go longer than 120 days.

The nurses ability to practice in Hawaii can be valid for 90 days.

