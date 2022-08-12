ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Out-of-state nurses can temporarily practice in Hawaii

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CK4bi_0hEFrgie00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLInP_0hEFrgie00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, August 11 Governor David Ige approved and signed emergency rules that allow out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii.

Nurses would need to meet certain requirements but do not need to apply for or obtain a license.

“The COVID-19 virus continues to cause a strain on the state’s healthcare system with hospitals throughout our communities reporting serious staffing challenges and conditions,” said Gov. David Ige.

Ige continued, “This action addresses the immediate peril to public health and ensures that medical professionals may focus on providing critical care to patients.”

The rules are effective immediately, but will not go longer than 120 days.

The nurses ability to practice in Hawaii can be valid for 90 days.

You can visit their website for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
airwaysmag.com

8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Influx Of Drop Box Ballots Holds Up Final Elections Results

Late processing of ballots collected from drop boxes on Oahu was holding up the release of final statewide elections results on Sunday afternoon. There appears to have been an influx of voters utilizing the drop boxes on Saturday, the last day to vote. In the 2020 primary election, more than 17,000 ballots came in through those drop boxes.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Hawaii averaging 50 COVID deaths per month this summer

The Hawaii Department of Health reported 14 deaths this week, as the state has averaged 50 deaths per month since May. That month 56 people died of the virus. In June, 51 people succumbed to COVID, while 43 died in July. COVID deaths are determined by physicians or pathologists at the medical examiner's office and reported to the DOH.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Primaries behind; a sprint to November

The voters decided it will be Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona going head to head this November for the governor’s seat, and now with a less crowded field of candidates, it is a full-on sprint for the general election.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
thecentersquare.com

Hawaii sharing $78 million opioid settlement with four counties

(The Center Square) - Hawaii will split a $78 million opioid settlement with Kauai, Hawaii, Maui and Honolulu counties, Gov. David Ige said. The money is Hawaii’s share of a $26 billion settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson and Johnson, according to a news release from Ige’s office.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Politics State#Politics Governor
KHON2

Democratic candidate for governor: Kai Kahele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hawaii’s election just a few days away, this week KHON2 is getting to know the Democratic candidates for governor. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. This morning we catch up with Congressman Kai Kahele.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KHON2

7-Eleven Hawaii Partners with HUGS (7-Eleven)

7-Eleven Hawaii and HUGS have a big fundraising event coming up! On Monday, August 15th we will be coming together with members of the community to host our 13th Annual Golf Tournament at Mid Pacific Country Club, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting a local non-profit. This event harnesses the power of community support, where 7-Eleven Hawaii will join with vendor partners and volunteers to raise money. This August they are working with the volunteers from HUGS, and we learned all about it.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy