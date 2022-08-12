ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 6th propels Sky Carp as they take down Whitecaps 4-2

By By Daily News staff
 3 days ago

BELOIT—Bennett Hostetler, who is hitting .296 in the month of August, continued his recent success, hitting a game-tying RBI double in a three-run sixth inning to propel the Beloit Sky Carp to a 4-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps Thursday.

West Michigan struck first in the third. Jose King doubled with one out and moved to third on a wild pitch by Beloit starter Evan Fitterer. He got Cooper Johnson to strikeout, but Esney Chacon singled to right to score one run, and Jace Jung laced a double into left to give the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead.

Fitterer was solid in every other inning of the game, going five innings while allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out five.

West Michigan starter Brant Hurter was cruising through four innings, only allowing one hit while getting five Beloit batters to strike out.

The Sky Carp finally got things going in the fifth. Ynmanol Marinez reached on a fielding error by shortstop Trei Cruz, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a single by Kyler Castillo.

Beloit took the lead in the next inning. Dalvy Rosario hustled out an infield single, Victor Mesa Jr. advanced him to second on a groundout, and the redhot Hostetler brought him home on a line drive double to left field.

Reliever Gio Arriera came in to relieve Hurter, and Marinez, who leads the team in hitting with a .274 batting average and 48 RBIs, greeted him by scoring Hostetler on a single to center field.

Arriera continued to struggle as Zach Zubia smacked a single off of him, Castillo drew a walk to load the bases, and Federico Polanco was walked to make it 4-2 Beloit.

West Michigan’s bullpen shutdown Beloit the rest of the way, only allowing one walk and one hit over the next two innings, but the Beloit bullpen was just as effective.

Chirs Mokma pitched two scoreless innings while only allowing one hit to earn him his third win of the season, and Jake Walters got his first save as a Sky Carp after tossing a scoreless eighth and ninth, only allowing a hit and a walk.

The Sky Carp improve to 21-18 in the second half of the season, and with the South Bend Cubs’ loss on Thursday they are only three games back from overtaking the first place spot.

The series continues Friday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.

Boxscore:

Sky Carp 4, Whitecaps 2

BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Salas, 3b, 4-0-1-0; Rosario, ss, 4-1-1-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-0-0; Hostetler, c, 4-1-1-1; Marinez, 1b, 4-2-1-1; Zubia, 1b, 3-0-1-0; Castillo, rf, 3-0-1-1; Polanco, 2b, 2-0-2-1; Mitchell lf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 31-4-8-4.

WEST MICHIGAN (ab-r-h-rbi)—Chacon, rf, 5-1-1-1; Jung, 2b, 4-0-1-1; Crouch, dh, 5-0-0-0; Murr, lf-1b, 3-0-0-0; Holton, 1b, 1-0-0-0; Benitez, pr-lf, 1-0-0-0; Cruz, ss, 4-0-2-0; Malgeri, cf, 3-0-0-0; King, 3b, 4-1-1-0; Chacon, rf, 5-0-2-1; Johnson, c, 4-0-1-0. Totals: 34-2-6-2.

Beloit…..000 013 00—4 8 0

WM………..002 000 000—2 6 3

E: Cruz (11), Johnson (1), King (5). DP: WM 2, Beloit 0. LOB: WM 10, Beloit 6. 2B: Hostetler, King, Jung, Johnson. SB: Cruz (14), Salas (11).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Fitterer 5.0-4-2-2-1-5; Mokma (W, 3-6) 2.0-1-0-0-1-1; Walters 2.0-1-0-0-2-3. WM, Hurter (L, 4-1) 5.2-5-3-2-0-5; Arriera 0.1-2-1-1-2-0; Shaps 1.0-1-0-0-0-1; Nunez, H 1.0-0-0-0-1-0.

T: 2:25 Att.: 1,694

