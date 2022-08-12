Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
Children’s Museum of Evansville Throws a “Way Late Play Date” for Big Kids Only
There are plenty of ways for adults (big kids at heart) to have fun at the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe). We are always there with our kids, though, so we have to stay in parent mode, but for at least one night of the year, the adults get to play while the kids are away.
BBB Tips: Safely Donate After Evansville Indiana Explosion Without Getting Scammed
After the news of yesterday's explosion in Evansville, many across the community are ready to open their hearts, and their wallets to offer aid, but how do you safeguard yourself from having your generosity taken advantage of? The Tri-State Better Business Bureau has some tips to help protect you from scammers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Open Letter to ‘Keyboard Warriors’ Commenting On The Evansville, Indiana House Explosion
Anytime our local news stations post stories on social media, there are always a handful of online fights that break out. I will admit, I am one of those people that are just here for the comments, so bring on the popcorn. But this week our community has suffered an awful tragedy, and some of the comments I've read have made me downright angry.
20 Foods That Make Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois Residents Happy
Most of us love to eat. Food, and the art of preparing food, are something that we all have in common. Food is a central part of our social gatherings and brings us together around a table to share and communicate with family and friends. Food makes us all happy...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
Garner Branch Falls Are a Kentucky Paddler’s Dream
Kentucky is home to many hidden gems, and this waterfall is definitely one of them!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Invasive hammerhead worms are spreading in Kentucky
Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, over 100 sightings in the Atlanta area have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Kentucky counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
wdrb.com
Northern Kentucky man claims $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky man claimed a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket from the Aug. 5 drawing. Preferring to stay anonymous, the man claimed the money Tuesday, four days after winning with a ticket he bought at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger, Kentucky. "I...
WLKY.com
Unknown Project's art project on the Riverwalk looks back at Kentucky's slavery history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art lovers and history enthusiasts met along the Riverwalk Saturday for this month's (Un)known Project Public Art Experience. The installation is called "On the Banks of Freedom". The display dives into the history of slavery in the state of Kentucky. People viewing the artwork were invited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
Owensboro, Kentucky Native Honors Former Teacher For Her Unconditional Love
As students head back to the classroom, let's honor former Owensboro kindergarten teacher Judy Kapelsohn. Benham Sims and his son Stephen recently caught up with Sister Judy for a glorious reunion. We all can say that we've had a special teacher that touched our lives. The one-of-a-kind teacher who showed...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
These Kentucky Attractions Are Millions of Years Old…With One Exception [VIDEOS]
The Commonwealth of Kentucky celebrated its 230th birthday in 2022. When I was a kid, I always took great pride that we made it into the "top 15." I was also a little disappointed that we DIDN'T make it into the original 13 colonies, but Mom explained that we WERE; it's just that Kentucky was part of Virginia.
styleblueprint.com
The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South
The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it’s largely “undiscovered” — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Evansville, Indiana YWCA’s Vibrant, Whimsical New Playground is Complete and Amazing
Early last year, fundraising began for a much-needed update of the playground at the Downtown Evansville YWCA. The project was so important that it caught the attention of Don Mattingly. This led to Mattingly Charities matching the first $25,000 raised. Last July YWCA CEO Erika Taylor gave us an update...
Arrests made after drug bust in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Detectives say two women and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after a search warrant uncovered drugs in an Owensboro apartment. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said they worked alongside the Kentucky State Police to search the home at the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace. Authorities say they found […]
KISS 106
Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0