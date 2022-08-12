Read full article on original website
New Valley eatery looking for workers
The owner of a new eatery in Poland is looking for a few good workers.
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
Local delegate says it's time to pay corrections officers more
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice has announced a state of emergency for correctional officers and jails as staffing issues continue across West Virginia. The National Guard is being called in by Justice to the state's regional jails and prisons, which are reeling from staff shortages. "Absolutely, we...
Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce names the 2022 Teachers of the Year
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is nothing better than throwing a steak fry to show teachers just how much you appreciate them. And night on Thursday was the perfect night to do that! The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual steak fry to celebrate their appreciation honoring three teachers. Those teachers were selected […]
Golden retriever gathering happening in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grab your golden pup and head to the Golden Retriever Gathering Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park. The Golden Retriever Gathering will be held rain or shine and is open to all Golden Retriever dogs and anyone interested in the breed. Enjoy the afternoon, bring the […]
2nd annual Dog Days returns to Wheeling
Wheeling, W.Va — The second annual 'Dog Days' took place in Wheeling at Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum. The event hosted dogs and their trainers to come and do agility and scent presentations. The dogs also put on a square dance. The cost of the activities was a...
Traffic jams mark start of 41st Shaker Woods Festival
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shaker Woods Festival is back for its 41st year and the traffic to get in is at an all-time high. The sunshine and excitement of opening weekend drew in a large crowd, and the parking to get in to the festival has been one big traffic jam.
Multi-Building fire catches in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, WV — Just after 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Ohio County 911 Center received the call regarding multiple buildings catching fire in East Wheeling. Public Information Officer for Wheeling Fire Philip Stahl confirms that the 1400 Block of Jacob Street is where heavy smoke and many flames erupted out of the top and sides of buildings.
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster...
Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holds Stuff-a-Bus event
Ohio County, WV — In preparation for the upcoming school year the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple held a Stuff-a-Bus event Saturday. This event part of the Adopt-a-Student program where supplies will be given out prior to the start of school and throughout the year. Donations of various school supplies were...
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Firefighters gather in prayer for fallen brothers
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — For more than nine decades, West Virginia’s firefighters have met up from all over the state to connect, discuss their line of work, and remember. Friday’s memorial service in Marshall County honored the work both of those who were lost, and those who still serve. Dozens of bell chimes rang […]
Pumpkin growers reveal some tricks of the trade ahead of Barnesville festival
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival about a month away, a local family provided a behind the scenes look at how it works to grow some of the biggest pumpkins. The care for these massive pumpkins starts right away when they begin to grow. “If you...
21st Heritage Music Blues Fest held in Wheeling
Ohio County, WV — The 21st Heritage Music Blues Fest kicked off this weekend. Promoted as a weekend of award-winning blues. The festival features two stages -- a main stage with blues music award winners and up-and-coming IBC solo/duo and band winning acts. With a second stage dedicated to local and regional artists from W.Va, OH, PA and MD.
They're ready for the 24th running of the Marland Heights 5k Classic
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The 24th Annual Marland Heights 5k Classic steps off Friday evening at Marland Heights Park in Weirton. The 5K, which is organized each year by the Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation, is held through the neighborhood. They say it’s one of their biggest fundraisers...
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
Marland Heights 5K more than just about competing
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The 24th annual Marland Heights 5K took place Friday night in Weirton. "The most important thing about this, it’s a good quality fundraiser for a couple of reasons. One, being the business community supports it, which means that every dollar we raise through this event goes back into parks and rec,” said Coty Shingle, head of the city’s parks and recreation department.
Touch a Truck featured various vehicles
Ohio County, WV — A unique experience for children to come out and see their favorite vehicles along with their favorite officials is at Wheeling Ohio County Airport. “Today we're having our ‘Touch a Truck’, which is free to the public," said Tara Crews. "It's our fundraiser for Holy Family Childcare and Development Center. It's a partnership with the county. All these vendors that are here today and vehicles just get together and have a great time with the kids."
Pop the corks, it's time for the Wellsburg Wine Festival
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wellsburg Wine Festival will take place this weekend at 4th Ward Park along Charles Street in the city. The cost for a general admission ticket is $40, with the 2-day event featuring music, food vendors, and, of course, wine. The event runs from 5-11...
3 killed when small plane crashes in West Virginia
The plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Pennsylvania.
