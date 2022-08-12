ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings undergoing cultural turnaround to get better

By By JIMMY OSWALD Staff Writer
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—It was no secret that the Parkview/Albany Vikings weren’t a very good team last season.

The Vikings finished 0-10 last season, and they were outscored 524-102.

But Joe Flister, who is entering his second year as head coach, said that this season’s kids are very adamant about changing the team’s culture.

“Last year’s group accepted me when I first came in,” Flister said. “And they worked hard. It didn’t turn out like we wanted, but we had a great group of kids. The community and parents were very supportive. And these kids are starting to buy into my philosophy. (I learned last season) that these guys are resilient.”

That culture in Parkview/Albany already seems to be trending in the right direction.

“From what I’ve been told,” Flister said. “Off-season participation this year was as good as it’s ever been in the history of the school. And so that’s a credit to our kids. They want to change things around here.”

Putting together a winning team starts with its leader on the field, and Parkview/Albany have two solid options at the quarterback position in Mathias Treinen and Gracen Cramer.

Cramer tore his ACL 18 months ago, and he missed all of last season. But Flister said that he is fully healed and ready to go.

“He’s a great kid,” Flister said. “He’s a little bit behind the eight ball because he didn’t play last year, but he picked up the offense as quickly as anybody. And he is having one of the best camps out of anybody in the program. He works his butt off.”

Whoever the starting quarterback is come week one, Flister is confident that both players have what it takes to run the offense.

“Right now it’s neck and neck,” he said. “Their skill set is about the same, but they have some differences. Gracen is a little taller, Mathias’ mechanics are a little better, but they’re both outstanding kids.”

The Vikings were a young team last season, sporting only four seniors. They look to be one of the youngest in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference again as they only have three on the team.

Tight end/Outside Linebacker Gauge Pomplun is one of those seniors, and he will be one of the most impactful players on both sides of the ball.

“He had a great season last year,” Flister said. “He’s one of those kids that got into the weight room (in the offseason) and got better. We’re looking for big things out of Gauge this season.”

Filster also said he expects Carson Redman to be a pivotal part in turning the program around.

“(Redman) had such a good year last season,” he said. “And he’s only going to get better. He’s going to get reps at safety and somewhere in the backfield. Sometimes at receiver. He’s another guy we expect big things from.”

The team also hired a new defensive coordinator, Michael Wick, as they look to find a way to strengthen a defense that gave up 50 or more points eight times in 2021.

“We’ve made a commitment to get fundamentally better at tackling blocking, all those things” Flister said. “Specifically on defense, we’re going to be better. We’re going to be more fundamentally sound. And that’s what our focus has been these first two weeks, just focusing on our fundamentals.”

For now, Flister and the Vikings are just taking it one day at a time.

“Our team goal is to get better everyday in practice,” Flister said. “Credit to the schools in our conference, they are well coached and I have a lot of respect for all of them. But, the bottom line is we’re here to fix what’s wrong here, and we’re taking the steps to do that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Orfordville#Parkview Albany#Acl
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
44
Followers
163
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy