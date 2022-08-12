Vikings undergoing cultural turnaround to get better

ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—It was no secret that the Parkview/Albany Vikings weren’t a very good team last season.

The Vikings finished 0-10 last season, and they were outscored 524-102.

But Joe Flister, who is entering his second year as head coach, said that this season’s kids are very adamant about changing the team’s culture.

“Last year’s group accepted me when I first came in,” Flister said. “And they worked hard. It didn’t turn out like we wanted, but we had a great group of kids. The community and parents were very supportive. And these kids are starting to buy into my philosophy. (I learned last season) that these guys are resilient.”

That culture in Parkview/Albany already seems to be trending in the right direction.

“From what I’ve been told,” Flister said. “Off-season participation this year was as good as it’s ever been in the history of the school. And so that’s a credit to our kids. They want to change things around here.”

Putting together a winning team starts with its leader on the field, and Parkview/Albany have two solid options at the quarterback position in Mathias Treinen and Gracen Cramer.

Cramer tore his ACL 18 months ago, and he missed all of last season. But Flister said that he is fully healed and ready to go.

“He’s a great kid,” Flister said. “He’s a little bit behind the eight ball because he didn’t play last year, but he picked up the offense as quickly as anybody. And he is having one of the best camps out of anybody in the program. He works his butt off.”

Whoever the starting quarterback is come week one, Flister is confident that both players have what it takes to run the offense.

“Right now it’s neck and neck,” he said. “Their skill set is about the same, but they have some differences. Gracen is a little taller, Mathias’ mechanics are a little better, but they’re both outstanding kids.”

The Vikings were a young team last season, sporting only four seniors. They look to be one of the youngest in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference again as they only have three on the team.

Tight end/Outside Linebacker Gauge Pomplun is one of those seniors, and he will be one of the most impactful players on both sides of the ball.

“He had a great season last year,” Flister said. “He’s one of those kids that got into the weight room (in the offseason) and got better. We’re looking for big things out of Gauge this season.”

Filster also said he expects Carson Redman to be a pivotal part in turning the program around.

“(Redman) had such a good year last season,” he said. “And he’s only going to get better. He’s going to get reps at safety and somewhere in the backfield. Sometimes at receiver. He’s another guy we expect big things from.”

The team also hired a new defensive coordinator, Michael Wick, as they look to find a way to strengthen a defense that gave up 50 or more points eight times in 2021.

“We’ve made a commitment to get fundamentally better at tackling blocking, all those things” Flister said. “Specifically on defense, we’re going to be better. We’re going to be more fundamentally sound. And that’s what our focus has been these first two weeks, just focusing on our fundamentals.”

For now, Flister and the Vikings are just taking it one day at a time.

“Our team goal is to get better everyday in practice,” Flister said. “Credit to the schools in our conference, they are well coached and I have a lot of respect for all of them. But, the bottom line is we’re here to fix what’s wrong here, and we’re taking the steps to do that.”