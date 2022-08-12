ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Family, friends remember man shot, killed after defending friend

AUSTIN, Texas - Family and friends gathered for a celebration of life to remember Dion Thompson, who was shot and killed downtown last week. Dion is remembered as the life of the party - a loving son, brother, friend, and more. "As a mother, the relationship you have with your...
fox7austin.com

Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps

Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Black Pearl Books in Austin helping fight against banned books

There’s been much debate on which books should or should not be allowed, but for the owners of Black Pearl Books, it’s simple. They’re making them available to buy in their new store front on Burnet Road. FOX 7 Austin's Leslie Rangel has the story.
AUSTIN, TX
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

How a Food Critic Lost 121 Pounds

So 12 years ago I was at the apex of my career as a TV and radio food critic in Austin. Ratings were strong and I was having a grand time. The problem was that I took my job – and the requisite eating that went with it – very seriously and I was closing in on weighing a ton. Well, not literally a ton, but too damn much to be sure.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Back-to-school: Quick and easy breakfast recipes

AUSTIN, Texas - It's time for the kids to go back to school and that means busy mornings for the whole family as everyone wakes up to get ready for the day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that are quick, easy, and simple that you can grab as you head out the door.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

60-acre fire in Williamson County full contained

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews have now fully contained a fire in Williamson County that began on Friday afternoon. Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, was off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall. Varying reports from Williamson County...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
B106

Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin

Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man arrested for murder of Williamson County woman

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A Pflugerville man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman who was found shot to death outside of Florence earlier this month. 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath has been charged with murder and is currently in the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond. Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County detectives on August 13 after US Marshals found him in a parking lot on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

