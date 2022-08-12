The tragic incident aboard a boat full of students resulting in the death of Jack Elliot, 19, happened on Travis Lake northwest of Austin in October 2019, and Radar has learned new information.Elliot's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit the following year, which was settled after depositions revealed the young student had been pushed into the water by a girlfriend and killed by the boat's propeller. Now, a criminal case against five students is moving forward.One of the students on board that fateful day, Carly Martin, now 21, revealed the efforts made to cover up what happened. She says, first...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO