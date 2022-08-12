ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox7austin.com

Elgin police respond to two connected shootings within nine-hour window

ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department responded to two shootings they believe are connected within a nine-hour window Saturday. The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Alamo Street near US 290 a little after 4 p.m. August 13. The person shot was later found dead in a crashed vehicle less than a mile away on W. Brenham Street. EPD says the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.
ELGIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police

LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found a 24-year-old woman dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
LEANDER, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
THRALL, TX
cun.news

Arrest made in Diana Lynn Pier murder investigation

Williamson County Detectives have arrested 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath from Pflugerville, TX. for the August 4, 2022, murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence, TX. At approximately 3:00 am on August 13, 2022, Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County Detectives by the United States Marshals Office after being...
FLORENCE, TX
KVUE

Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Black Pearl Books in Austin helping fight against banned books

There’s been much debate on which books should or should not be allowed, but for the owners of Black Pearl Books, it’s simple. They’re making them available to buy in their new store front on Burnet Road. FOX 7 Austin's Leslie Rangel has the story.
AUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Christian University Boat Death Case Resurfaces In Criminal Court

The tragic incident aboard a boat full of students resulting in the death of Jack Elliot, 19, happened on Travis Lake northwest of Austin in October 2019, and Radar has learned new information.Elliot's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit the following year, which was settled after depositions revealed the young student had been pushed into the water by a girlfriend and killed by the boat's propeller. Now, a criminal case against five students is moving forward.One of the students on board that fateful day, Carly Martin, now 21, revealed the efforts made to cover up what happened. She says, first...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police investigating homicide off Oltorf Street

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting off Oltorf Street in southeast Austin. Police said at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting after multiple calls came in from an apartment complex off Oltorf. APD said officers arrived quickly and performed life-saving...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental

AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
AUSTIN, TX

