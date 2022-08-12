Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Elgin police respond to two connected shootings within nine-hour window
ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department responded to two shootings they believe are connected within a nine-hour window Saturday. The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Alamo Street near US 290 a little after 4 p.m. August 13. The person shot was later found dead in a crashed vehicle less than a mile away on W. Brenham Street. EPD says the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation,’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said that the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
APD asks for help identifying north Austin robbery suspects
A witness said a technician was working on an ATM when two men got out of a vehicle and ran toward the ATM and the technician, while a third stayed in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
One of three men tied to San Marcos murder found guilty, sentenced to 27 years
One of three men tied to a 2018 San Marcos murder has been found guilty and sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in the crime.
Police searching for suspect of Footlocker robbery in east Austin
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out in the store and showed it to employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and athletic shoes.
Police identify suspect in Leander fatal shooting
The Leander Police Department said it was investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Snow Goose.
fox7austin.com
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police
LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found a 24-year-old woman dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
Gun violence trends in Austin
According to the Greater Austin Crime Commission, there's a common thread behind what's prompting most gun criminals to pull the trigger.
San Antonio Current
Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse
The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
Austin PD: Teen beat man to death with baseball bat
Police said they're investigating a homicide after they found a man dead Wednesday from "blunt force trauma to the head" outside of a store in north Austin.
cun.news
Arrest made in Diana Lynn Pier murder investigation
Williamson County Detectives have arrested 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath from Pflugerville, TX. for the August 4, 2022, murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence, TX. At approximately 3:00 am on August 13, 2022, Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County Detectives by the United States Marshals Office after being...
fox7austin.com
Violent 24 hours in Austin: 2 dead, 3 injured as police look for multiple suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a violent 24-hour period in Austin. Two people are dead, and three others are hospitalized in a string of violence that has left police looking for multiple suspects. Police are investigating four shootings and another homicide and currently, police have not indicated that any...
Driver faces DWI after man dies in north Austin auto-ped crash
Austin police arrested a driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning after it said she hit and killed a man in the middle of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin.
Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
fox7austin.com
Black Pearl Books in Austin helping fight against banned books
There’s been much debate on which books should or should not be allowed, but for the owners of Black Pearl Books, it’s simple. They’re making them available to buy in their new store front on Burnet Road. FOX 7 Austin's Leslie Rangel has the story.
Texas Christian University Boat Death Case Resurfaces In Criminal Court
The tragic incident aboard a boat full of students resulting in the death of Jack Elliot, 19, happened on Travis Lake northwest of Austin in October 2019, and Radar has learned new information.Elliot's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit the following year, which was settled after depositions revealed the young student had been pushed into the water by a girlfriend and killed by the boat's propeller. Now, a criminal case against five students is moving forward.One of the students on board that fateful day, Carly Martin, now 21, revealed the efforts made to cover up what happened. She says, first...
Austin police investigating homicide off Oltorf Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting off Oltorf Street in southeast Austin. Police said at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting after multiple calls came in from an apartment complex off Oltorf. APD said officers arrived quickly and performed life-saving...
Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs serves icy treat to Austin for 26 years
Consistently hot temperatures help boost business at Casey's New Orleans Snowballs in north Austin, where the workers serve up a dome of shaved ice topped with colorful flavor mixes and add soft serve in the middle.
Motorcyclist involved in Austin officer shooting identified
The Austin Police Department on Thursday identified the motorcyclist who was shot and injured by law enforcement while reportedly trying to steal another vehicle earlier this week.
Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental
AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
