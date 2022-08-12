Hamden community remembers recent graduate killed in crash

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A community mourned a tragic loss on Thursday night.

Family, friends, and former teammates came together in Hamden to remember recent high school grad Elias Hnini.

He was tragically killed in a car crash a couple of weeks ago. Those who loved him say he was always the person who brought a smile to their face.

“People are always going to remember you for what you were, and Elias was always a perfect example of that,” said Manny Reyes, Elias’s teammate

Those who attended lit candles and raised them high in honor of Elias.

“Elias. Thank you for the joy that you have given me in being your friend, teammate, co-captain, and brother. Thank you,” said Jack Gaffney, Elias’s teammate.

