Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
Adventurers Close in on the Legendary ‘Spanish Widow’ Treasure in Southern Colorado
At one point we've all dreamed of going on a grand adventure in the wilderness in search of a lost treasure. Indiana Jones and the Goonies inspired more than one generation. There's a local father-daughter team of treasure hunters who are awfully close to living out that very dream, and finding a legendary lost treasure.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
TikToker Takes On Big Texan 72 oz. Steak Challenge:Did She Complete It?
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back 2 School Worship Experience aims to honor area Educators
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4 Morning Anchor Roushell Hamilton Jr. sits down with Pastor Isaac Butler of The Refinery Church, to discuss the Back 2 School Worship Experience. Pastor Butler said the focus of the event is honoring area educators and “giving them their flowers” for all that they do. The Back 2 […]
canyonnews.com
Canyon area hits rainfall jackpot
While City of Canyon officials reviewed drought initiatives, ultimately deciding not to impose Phase 1 of the Drought Contingency plan, weather conditions were forming to bring much needed rainfall to our drought-stricken area. Amarillo removed the Phase 1 voluntary drought contingency plan they had implemented. In a 72-hour period, Canyon...
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
Clear the Shelters: Gracie’s Project saving dogs, one paw at a time
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project is a non-profit working to save dogs in the Amarillo area one paw at a time, and this August, they are taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative. In 2021, the rescue was able to adopt out more than 700 dogs. “We always want to strive for more, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
St. Andrews Episcopal School hosts open house introducing new engineering program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Andrews Episcopal School will be hosting an open house for their new engineering and digital creativity labs today at 11 a.m. Representatives from the school, Amarillo college, and local STEM firm Snapology announced a new partnership to provide innovative STEM education to elementary and middle school students.
A Lot Of Small Town Charm And BBQ Coming Up In Panhandle
It isn't often that I find a letter from Panhandle, TX laying on my desk. It's even more rare for it to be an invitation. There's quite the party coming up in Panhandle (not to be confused with Panhanndle). There's a lot of small town charm, and BBQ, coming to...
It’s Finally Happening; Ground Breaking At St. Anthony’s Amarillo
Earlier today, something that a lot of people have been waiting on for what seems like a long time finally happened. It is something that has been talked about for years. A ground breaking ceremony was finally held at St. Anthony's in Amarillo. Amarillo Landmark Sees New Life. St. Anthony's...
We get up close with Max the Eclectus Parrot
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo looking forward to its fall events this week. Tonight, Aug. 12, You can let your kids run wild for the Wildest Night Out. Children 6-12 will be able to explore the zoo at night and learn more about the super senses of the animal kingdom. The program is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is Really With Those Random Legs Outside Amarillo?
You probably drive by these all the time. Heck, you may not have even noticed them. They are like the Cadillac Ranch. You could miss it all off the highway unless you know they are there or looking for them. I am talking about those weird somewhat legs off of...
KFDA
Xcel Energy: Downtown area power restored
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has restored power to all customers in the downtown area. Thousands of Xcel Energy customers suffered multiple power outages midday and some continued to be without power into the evening. Crews had to reroute connections to restore electricity largely downtown but also along parts...
kgncnewsnow.com
Fugitive Of The Week – Isaac Chavez
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 27-year-old Isaac Joel Chavez. Isaac is a Hispanic male, 6’, and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. If you have any information about his...
Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.
It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
Amarillo studio head looks back on filming with Anne Heche
LOS ANGELES (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with NBC are reporting that the family of actor Anne Heche is confirming that she is dead after she was involved in a car crash earlier this month in Los Angeles. Heche was 53 years old. In a statement from Heche’s family, they said the family has “lost a bright […]
TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of August 14, include: Watch for various lane closures on I-40 westbound at Arthur Street and at Soncy Road while crews place […]
agdaily.com
New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
Updated: Amarillo Restaurant Officially Closed Building For Sale
The quickest way to lose your business is not to pay your employees. That was step number one for Grill Italia. They had announced earlier that their place was closing but owner, Pepi Osmani, promised it was temporary. He was out of the country when the temporary closing was announced...
Comments / 0