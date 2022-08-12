ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildorado, TX

A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast

It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
Canyon area hits rainfall jackpot

While City of Canyon officials reviewed drought initiatives, ultimately deciding not to impose Phase 1 of the Drought Contingency plan, weather conditions were forming to bring much needed rainfall to our drought-stricken area. Amarillo removed the Phase 1 voluntary drought contingency plan they had implemented. In a 72-hour period, Canyon...
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls

If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
St. Andrews Episcopal School hosts open house introducing new engineering program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Andrews Episcopal School will be hosting an open house for their new engineering and digital creativity labs today at 11 a.m. Representatives from the school, Amarillo college, and local STEM firm Snapology announced a new partnership to provide innovative STEM education to elementary and middle school students.
Xcel Energy: Downtown area power restored

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has restored power to all customers in the downtown area. Thousands of Xcel Energy customers suffered multiple power outages midday and some continued to be without power into the evening. Crews had to reroute connections to restore electricity largely downtown but also along parts...
Fugitive Of The Week – Isaac Chavez

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 27-year-old Isaac Joel Chavez. Isaac is a Hispanic male, 6’, and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. If you have any information about his...
Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.

It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
New $670 million beef processing facility being built in Amarillo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that a $670 million state-of-the-art beef processing facility is going to be built in Amarillo in 2023. The new facility, Producer Owned Beef LLC., has received more than $12 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund and an additional $11.1 million in tax incentives funded by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

