wbap.com

Texas Wildfires; Central Texas Hard Hit This Year

(Texas A&M Forest Service) – WBAP/KLIF – Texas A & M Forest Service officials warn 2022 is shaping up to be the most destructive fire season since 2011.Central Texas is particularly hard hit this year; 988 fires there, and statewide, 6900 fires statewide so far, charring 699-thousand acres.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

3-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park. Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

60-acre fire in Williamson County full contained

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews have now fully contained a fire in Williamson County that began on Friday afternoon. Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, was off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall. Varying reports from Williamson County...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental

AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cun.news

Arrest made in Diana Lynn Pier murder investigation

Williamson County Detectives have arrested 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath from Pflugerville, TX. for the August 4, 2022, murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence, TX. At approximately 3:00 am on August 13, 2022, Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County Detectives by the United States Marshals Office after being...
FLORENCE, TX
fox7austin.com

Elgin police respond to two connected shootings within nine-hour window

ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department responded to two shootings they believe are connected within a nine-hour window Saturday. The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Alamo Street near US 290 a little after 4 p.m. August 13. The person shot was later found dead in a crashed vehicle less than a mile away on W. Brenham Street. EPD says the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.
ELGIN, TX
fox7austin.com

3 injured in two-vehicle crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin late Saturday night. ATCEMS says it transported three adults from the crash, which occurred in the 9100 block of Research Boulevard just before midnight. Two of the adults were declared trauma alerts and were transported to...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup

AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Expect road closures in Downtown Austin and Round Rock this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Several downtown roads will close Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., the Austin Transporation Department announced on Twitter Friday. The first closure effects the stretch of 8th Street to 11th Street on Congress Avenue as well as one block east and west. Both 7th Street and 8th Street will have intermittent closures.

