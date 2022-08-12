Read full article on original website
Texas Wildfires; Central Texas Hard Hit This Year
(Texas A&M Forest Service) – WBAP/KLIF – Texas A & M Forest Service officials warn 2022 is shaping up to be the most destructive fire season since 2011.Central Texas is particularly hard hit this year; 988 fires there, and statewide, 6900 fires statewide so far, charring 699-thousand acres.
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in eastern Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park. Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were...
60-acre fire in Williamson County full contained
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews have now fully contained a fire in Williamson County that began on Friday afternoon. Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, was off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall. Varying reports from Williamson County...
AFD: Crew puts out Austin house fire Saturday evening
Officials said at 6:33 p.m. that the now-extinguished fire was caused by "improperly discarded smoking material."
Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
2 killed in 3-vehicle collision off North SH 130
Two people were pronounced dead after Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a three-vehicle collision off North State Highway 130 Sunday afternoon.
Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental
AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation,’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said that the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
Arrest made in Diana Lynn Pier murder investigation
Williamson County Detectives have arrested 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath from Pflugerville, TX. for the August 4, 2022, murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence, TX. At approximately 3:00 am on August 13, 2022, Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County Detectives by the United States Marshals Office after being...
Elgin police respond to two connected shootings within nine-hour window
ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department responded to two shootings they believe are connected within a nine-hour window Saturday. The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Alamo Street near US 290 a little after 4 p.m. August 13. The person shot was later found dead in a crashed vehicle less than a mile away on W. Brenham Street. EPD says the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.
3 injured in two-vehicle crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin late Saturday night. ATCEMS says it transported three adults from the crash, which occurred in the 9100 block of Research Boulevard just before midnight. Two of the adults were declared trauma alerts and were transported to...
77 Year Old Barbara Payne Dead After Car Accident In San Marcos (San Marcos, TX)
The San Marcos Police Department responded to calls of a major motor vehicle accident involving a White Kia and a silver Toyota Scion at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road at approximately 4:45 PM on Thursday.
Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup
AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
APD asks for help identifying north Austin robbery suspects
A witness said a technician was working on an ATM when two men got out of a vehicle and ran toward the ATM and the technician, while a third stayed in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Blue Starlite Drive-in launching aquatic movie experiences at Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — Have you ever watched a movie while floating on a lake? Soon, you'll be able to do just that on Lady Bird Lake. Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in is creating two different aquatic cinema experiences. Moviegoers can sit on a waterfront platform with a 20-foot movie...
Expect road closures in Downtown Austin and Round Rock this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Several downtown roads will close Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., the Austin Transporation Department announced on Twitter Friday. The first closure effects the stretch of 8th Street to 11th Street on Congress Avenue as well as one block east and west. Both 7th Street and 8th Street will have intermittent closures.
You can book a luxury apartment in Austin for a few nights; why renters say that’s pushing them out
KXAN investigators found several Sentral East Austin apartments for a few nights listed on websites like Hotels.com.
One of three men tied to San Marcos murder found guilty, sentenced to 27 years
One of three men tied to a 2018 San Marcos murder has been found guilty and sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in the crime.
5 indicted in friend’s 2019 boating death on Lake Travis
Five people were indicted in the death of their friend who was killed after falling off a boat in Lake Travis in October 2019, according to court documents obtained by KXAN.
