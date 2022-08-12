ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rising prices may lead to adjustments for Social Security recipients

By Jill Schlesinger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQRYD_0hEFomL100

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath) – When the government reported that the annual inflation rate dipped from 9.1 to 8.5% in July, there was a sigh of relief.

But many Americans, especially retirees living on fixed incomes, are still struggling with high prices. Here’s why: The Social Security Administration calculates annual cost-of-living-adjustments or “COLA,” by looking at the previous year’s third-quarter inflation data and comparing it to the current year’s third-quarter numbers, that’s how they determine the increase for the following year.

Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months

The COLA calculated for 2022 was 5.9%, but with prices up 8.5% overall, you can see why so many are facing a shortfall.

But there may be a glimmer of hope. While we only have one month of data for the third quarter of this year, it’s already showing a big increase from last year. When the Social Security Administration announces COLA for 2023 in mid-October, it could be over 9%, that would be the biggest increase since 1981.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For example, that would boost a monthly payment of $1600 to more than $1700. And if, as expected, the rate of inflation comes down throughout this year and next, then Social Security recipients would get to keep the higher COLA amount, and that should help them replenish their savings next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Gas Prices#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Cbs#Americans#The Wtaj Newsletter
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MarketRealist

Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help

There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
HOUSE RENT
WTAJ

WTAJ

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy