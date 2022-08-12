Read full article on original website
craftbeeraustin.com
Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple
We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
WacoTrib.com
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
Military serviceman from Texas travels across globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
On Friday, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Waco voters should determine city's business
I had the sad opportunity to read the opinion piece by Blake Burleson [Aug. 7]. Sad, you say? I agree with Burleson but must point out two statements made in the piece that I take issue with. The first is his statement: “On Tuesday hundreds of Waco residents showed up...
After losing 1,000 Cars to the Dog Ridge Fire, Belton, Texas Business Reopens
Budget Wrench-A-Part in Belton, Texas saw significant damage from the "Dog Ridge Fire" that burned 150 acres and wiped out more than 1,000 cars. The business has reopened to the public. Dog Ridge Fire. No word yet on what started the Dog Ridge Fire on July 28 but the damage...
fox44news.com
Unshakeable Milkshakes raises money for Sunshine Recovery House
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Unshakeable Milkshakes in Union Hall has flavors among flavors of ice cream and deluxe milkshakes, but that’s not the only reason to go give it a try. The business doesn’t keep the money, instead they donate it. “So we’re a social enterprise,”...
WacoTrib.com
Range of downtown Waco hotel projects underway
Walking along Mary Avenue between South Second and South Seventh streets on a humid Friday night, one would encounter dueling Tex-Mex aromas emanating from Ninfa’s and Hecho En Waco. Cigarette smoke, electric guitar sounds and customers in swings, not to be confused with swinging customers, would welcome those walking past Twisted Sisters Patio Bar.
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
WacoTrib.com
Pandemic-era school meal program ends, complicating picture for some Waco-area kids
The expiration of a pandemic-era school meal program could leave some students in McLennan County, where one in five people experience food insecurity, questioning where their next meal will come from. The Universal School Meals Program Act, implemented in 2021 to combat child hunger and provide all students free meals...
Listen to Eerie Audio Captured in West Texas Home with Chilling, Mysterious History
There’s a home in the relatively quiet Kern neighborhood in west El Paso, Texas that hides a haunting past. Those who follow local lore or have more than a passing interest in the paranormal still know it and refer to it as "the Patterson House." The home is the...
fox44news.com
Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
KWTX
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
KWTX
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district. Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Inspired Designs hair salon holds back to school drive for local homeless shelter kids
KILLEEN, Texas — It's the weekend before school starts for the Killeen ISD, and one hair salon is taking steps to make sure a certain community is feeling prepared and looking ready for the school year. "We can't change their situation, but what we can do is make them...
fox44news.com
HOT Fair and Rodeo releases musical line-up
Oct. 7 – Clay Walker with Jason Boland and The Stragglers. Oct. 13 – Giovanne & The Hired Guns with Holly Beth. Organizers are still looking for an artist to perform on Saturday, Oct. 15th. Tickets to the fair and rodeo will be available online beginning September 6th....
WacoTrib.com
North Bosque River: Drought of 2022, from Lake Waco northward
The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
fox44news.com
Lorena Leopards on the prowl for another state title appearance in 2022
LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards are coming off their most successful season in the past three decades and want to continue that into the upcoming season. Lorena won it’s first state title for the first time in more than 30 years last year. With that success comes the same expectations, but Head Coach Ray Biles said this new group needs to show who they are first.
