Waco, TX

Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple

We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future

STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
LETTERS: Waco voters should determine city's business

I had the sad opportunity to read the opinion piece by Blake Burleson [Aug. 7]. Sad, you say? I agree with Burleson but must point out two statements made in the piece that I take issue with. The first is his statement: “On Tuesday hundreds of Waco residents showed up...
Unshakeable Milkshakes raises money for Sunshine Recovery House

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Unshakeable Milkshakes in Union Hall has flavors among flavors of ice cream and deluxe milkshakes, but that’s not the only reason to go give it a try. The business doesn’t keep the money, instead they donate it. “So we’re a social enterprise,”...
Range of downtown Waco hotel projects underway

Walking along Mary Avenue between South Second and South Seventh streets on a humid Friday night, one would encounter dueling Tex-Mex aromas emanating from Ninfa’s and Hecho En Waco. Cigarette smoke, electric guitar sounds and customers in swings, not to be confused with swinging customers, would welcome those walking past Twisted Sisters Patio Bar.
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home. The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road. Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
HOT Fair and Rodeo releases musical line-up

Oct. 7 – Clay Walker with Jason Boland and The Stragglers. Oct. 13 – Giovanne & The Hired Guns with Holly Beth. Organizers are still looking for an artist to perform on Saturday, Oct. 15th. Tickets to the fair and rodeo will be available online beginning September 6th....
North Bosque River: Drought of 2022, from Lake Waco northward

The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.
Lorena Leopards on the prowl for another state title appearance in 2022

LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards are coming off their most successful season in the past three decades and want to continue that into the upcoming season. Lorena won it’s first state title for the first time in more than 30 years last year. With that success comes the same expectations, but Head Coach Ray Biles said this new group needs to show who they are first.
