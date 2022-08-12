Read full article on original website
Related
Once-in-a-lifetime: Oil Belt Junior League squad takes aim at World Series championship
If there is any downside to qualifying for an amateur baseball World Series, it might be dealing with the logistics of making a quick turnaround to travel halfway across the country. The Oil Belt Junior League All-Stars coaches and parents, though, are more than happy to deal with the issues,...
WacoTrib.com
Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
extrainningsoftball.com
Little League Softball World Series Final Rounds Taking Place, Airing on ESPN
The Little League Softball World Series final rounds are set to air on the ESPN family of networks this weekend. An all-star crew of broadcasters are in the booth in Greenville, North Carolina, including analysts Amanda Scarborough and Michele Smith. Play-by-play Courtney Lyle and reporter Kris Budden round out the broadcast crew.
WDEL 1150AM
Rickards' second-straight shutout sends Delmar to Little League Softball World Series title game
Macy Rickards continued her fantastic Little League Softball World Series with a second-straight shutout as Delmar defeated a team from The Philippines 11-0 to earn a spot in Monday's Little League Softball World Series Championship Game. The Maryland State champions, which has players from the Delaware part of the bi-state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Taylor North looks to recapture magic in front of home crowd in Junior League World Series
Allow Rick Thorning to be the first to say: It's good to be home. The Junior League World Series returns to Taylor's Heritage Park this weekend for its long-awaited 40-year anniversary celebration. And Thorning, who coaches Taylor North's 13- and 14-year-old Junior League team and coached Taylor North to a...
Only 1 Player Has Won Both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series
Yusmeiro Petit is the only player to win both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series. The post Only 1 Player Has Won Both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MLB・
Hagerstown to represent Indiana at Little League World Series after walk-off regional win
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The score was still tied at 3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday, but the game was over. If no one else knew it at the time, Hagerstown Little League manager Patrick Vinson sure did. “I just had a feeling,” Vinson said.
Comments / 0