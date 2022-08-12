ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It's a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco's own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
WACO, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Little League Softball World Series Final Rounds Taking Place, Airing on ESPN

The Little League Softball World Series final rounds are set to air on the ESPN family of networks this weekend. An all-star crew of broadcasters are in the booth in Greenville, North Carolina, including analysts Amanda Scarborough and Michele Smith. Play-by-play Courtney Lyle and reporter Kris Budden round out the broadcast crew.
GREENVILLE, NC
Michigan State

