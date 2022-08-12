Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Molalla getting ready to 'celebrate'
Celebrate Molalla and Molalla Heritage Apple Festival will offer plenty of food and fun to finish the summerMolalla is getting ready to send summer on its way in grand style with a pair of community celebrations wrapped into one fun, daylong event. Celebrate Molalla 2022 will return for its fifth year Aug. 27, filling the streets of Molalla with music, food and fun. The event will stretch south from 3rd Street to the Molalla Museum complex and will host more than 150 vendors. There will be free children's crafts and activities, artists, artisans, antiques, locally crafted products, as well as an expanded food court, music, cornhole tournament, car show and a beer and wine garden. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Apple Festival In conjunction with Celebrate Molalla, the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event gets rolling at the Molalla Area Historical Society, 620 S. Molalla Ave. This year's festival will feature music, artisan vendors, apple pies, apple cider from Bauman Farms, live history demonstrations and activities for children. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Things 2 Do: August 12-14
Get ready for a spicy weekend! The 5th annual Portland Hot Sauce Expo is outside OMSI Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You'll find more than 40 hot sauces from around the world, plus free samples. Don't miss the Stage of Doom where you can watch things like the Guinness Book of World Records Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, the Booze and Infuse Cocktail Competition, and the Spicy Pizza of Doom Competition. There's also wrestling, food vendors, craft beer, and cocktails. General admission is $10.
Canby ready for a 'Big Weekend'
Street dance kicks off the action, then cars, food, beverages and fun get rolling during Saturday"Dance, dance, dance the night away." Well, maybe Van Halen didn't write the definitive street dance song, but the sentiment is very much 'right on' as this year's Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance gets ready to drop on Aug. 26. This year's event, located between Northwest Second Avenue and North Grant Street in downtown Canby, brings back live music via Return Flight (6 to 8 p.m.) and Kurt Van Meter (8 to 11 p.m.), local food and beverage vendors, free children's fun with the...
2022 St. Johns Comedy Festival
The second annual St. Johns Comedy Festival is a celebration of laughter and community. Come together with fellow comedy lovers for this community festival in August. The 2022 St. Johns Comedy Festival is taking place August 25-27 at two Portland venues: Curious Comedy Theater and Stombreaker Brewery St. Johns. All...
Garlic Festival Makes This Weekend Stink Really Good
This weekend is the North Plains (Oregon) Garlic Festival, and man is it a stinky good time! We go every year and our family loves the events, the music, the vendors, and a vast variety of garlic and garlic-related products! This is a quick note to all of you good people to head North of US 26 and Hillsboro and hit this event up!
Nordic Northwest to host first-ever Viking Beer Festival
Check out the Aug. 20 festival for beer tastings, Viking reenactments, music, food and more. Costumes are encouraged.Nordic Northwest will host its first-ever Viking Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Fogelbo, a historic site just outside Beaverton. From 3 to 10 p.m., the new festival for the cultural nonprofit will offer beer tastings alongside Viking reenactments — including combat — as well as live music, games, Nordic food, a Viking ship and more. "My goal is to reinvent what a beer fest is," said event manager Shawn MacArthur. "With this unique festival, we're pairing Viking reenactors with music, performances,...
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
Architect’s well-preserved midcentury modern home in SW Portland is for sale at $1,795,000
The allure of midcentury modern houses, designed for easy indoor-outdoor living, has endured, especially in the Pacific Northwest, because seeing unpainted wood and large windows framing greenery is comforting and attractive. A well-preserved 1957 dwelling for sale in Southwest Portland has hallmarks of midcentury modern design that continue to be...
Gresham's last movie rental shop to close
After 37 years, Gresham's Just In Video is losing its lease; holding a major liquidation saleJustin Venetucci's eyes light up when he talks about movies. He loves all sorts of flicks, from action to comedy to romance. He could spend hours recounting his favorite films from seven decades of watching. As a seven year old he would make his way to the local theater to catch a double feature for only 35 cents. Naturally, when a brand-new technology debuted, the video home systems, an idea sparked for a business venture. "I've always been a big movie fan,...
50% off cat and kitten adoptions at Portland shelter this weekend
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Humane Society will be offering a 50% discount on adoption fees for cats and kittens this Saturday and Sunday at their Portland campus, OHS announced Friday. The Portland shelter has more than 150 cats currently, and they need room for more. “Our kennels are full...
This Portland Woman Spends Her Free Time Trapping Cats to Be Spayed and Neutered
On an otherwise typical evening, when most of us are likely settling in at home or hitting the latest bar, Karen Jealous is out trapping cats. Jealous, who on social media goes by the alias PDX Cat Trapper, works for a contracting company by day and moonlights as a TNR (trap-neuter-return) rescuer by night. She’s part of a handful of volunteers and “solo rescuers,” as she calls herself, who are helping to keep the feral cat population at bay through the TNR program, in which cats are trapped and brought to a clinic to be spayed or neutered, and then released back where they were found. The program helps prevent overpopulation, keeping shelters less crowded while also decreasing the number of cats being euthanized. Given an ever-growing feral cat population, many clinics that provide the service are often strained and require outside help. That's where people like Jealous come in. We spoke with her about her experience as a feline trapper, and why she does it.
Oregon Zoo relocates birds as safety measure against bird flu
PORTLAND, Ore. — Condors, bald eagles and flamingos are among the birds temporarily moved out of view at the Oregon Zoo due to recent reports of wild birds infected with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) or "bird flu" in Multnomah and Clackamas counties, according to zoo staff. The...
Local woman builds new apartment building for parents, longtime friends
If you've been in inner Southeast Portland lately, you may have noticed a 34,000-square-foot building that was recently finished.
Vancouver area felines hit the jackpot
It’s fair to say that Michelle Reeves is a big fan of felines. Whether they’re fluffy Persians perched on a pillow in front of a roaring fireplace or scruffy, big-cheeked tomcats surveying the neighborhood from their outdoor perches, Michelle is all about them. That’s a good thing, because as the animal care supervisor and member of the cat team at Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) in Vancouver, Michelle plays a big role in saving the lives of more than 2,000 cats each year. And despite all that success, she is always looking to do even more for the cats in her community.
Good Afternoon, News: Salman Rushdie Attacked, Stocks Looking Good, and Glowing Pickathon Pics
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Long live Kate...
Portland Tattoo Artist Alena Chun on Social Media Cred, Why Her Shop’s Not for Everyone, and More
Alena Chun is a bit of a legend in Portland’s tattoo community. Her North Portland shop, Icon Tattoo, is a fixture of the scene, and the spot from which Chun regularly shares photos of her work with more than 20,000 Instagram followers. Tattoo styles have proliferated wildly in the...
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
Local organizations come together to help Portlanders facing eviction
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- As the state's emergency rental assistance program closes, several organizations and bureaus are partnering to further help struggling tenants in Portland.
Oregon City Santa marries on Christmas tree farm in Molalla
Newly christened Mrs. Claus, who also works as a nurse, celebrates with Oak Grove reception.Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus' wedding showed how far Santa, also known as Keith McDonley, has bounced back after a bout of COVID that included 62 days in the hospital. Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus married on Christmas tree farm in Molalla, and their Christmas-themed reception dinner took place at Gray Gables Estate in Oak Grove on Aug. 8. Their event served as the anniversary celebration of McDonley's "Christmas miracle last August," when he came out of a coma. McDonley, known as Milwaukie...
