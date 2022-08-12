Read full article on original website
News On 6
Volunteers Help Tulsa Students Head Back To School With Resource Fair
Families are more than ready to head back to school thanks to dozens of groups working together. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies at Tulsa Tech’s 31st and Memorial Campus. COVID-19 vaccines and other shots were available as well as dental screenings and haircuts. Families also got...
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
News On 6
Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
News On 6
Advocate Group Makes Final Preparations For Pride Event In Broken Arrow
The first-ever Pride Fest in BA kicks off Saturday with vendors and entertainment. Organizers with the Advocate Alliance say they expect more than 1,000 people to show up. Pride Fest in BA will be held from noon to 5 pm at Broken Arrow Event Park and is the first festival of its kind in the Broken Arrow community. The event kicked off this past weekend with a drag brunch and bike ride through Broken Arrow.
News On 6
University Of Tulsa Builds Cat Condos For Strays On Campus
Stray cats at the University of Tulsa's are getting a housing upgrade on campus. Students love the cats and have named all of them, so the university decided to get tiny cat condos to make sure they have a safe place to hide and warm up in the winter. "Only...
News On 6
Greenwood Cultural Center Holds Tulsa Race Massacre Book Signing
The Greenwood Culture Center had a book signing with the author of "The Journey from Black Slavery to Black Street: The Tulsa Race Massacre". The book, written by Lewis Wilson, was launched on the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre and highlights the lesser-known history of slavery that began in the 17th century.
News On 6
Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage
Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic. Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded. The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since...
News On 6
Welltown Brewing Brings 500 Foot Slip-N-Slide To Downtown Tulsa
A giant slip 'n slide is coming to downtown Tulsa this weekend, closing off the Boulder Avenue Bridge. This is the second year Welltown Brewery has brought the slide to town. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us more.
News On 6
Pet Of The Week: Carina The 3-Month-Old Lab Mix
It's time for our pet of the week. Meet Carina the 3-month-old female lab mix. She was part of a litter that was dumped on the streets of Tulsa. She is a sweet girl, loves to play with her ball, and has lots of love and energy. She will make an excellent family pet and would love a backyard to play in.
News On 6
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
News On 6
17-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody
Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road. Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the 17-year-old...
