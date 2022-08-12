ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 11

GO DAWGS
3d ago

Boy her lesbian girl friend is going to get upset because she is petting another dog instead of her. I can see trouble in paradise coming!🤣🐀🤣

Reply(1)
11
Jen75
3d ago

using animals for experiments and testing has got to stop!

Reply(1)
12
GO DAWGS
3d ago

I hope she at least washed her hands first. If not we will be hearing about a new virus called. “Dog Pox”

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend

Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent

DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Health
Ann Arbor, MI
Pets & Animals
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Health
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
WLNS

Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Attorney General#Pesticides#State#Hshv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Ann Arbor News

Rescued beagles taken from Virginia lab adopted quickly after arriving in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI – More than two dozen beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia under federal court order were brought to Michigan to find forever homes. Of the 25 dogs arriving in Michigan, 15 came to the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor Monday, Aug. 8, to begin the adoption process, while the other 10 went to the Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy