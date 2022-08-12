Read full article on original website
GO DAWGS
3d ago
Boy her lesbian girl friend is going to get upset because she is petting another dog instead of her. I can see trouble in paradise coming!🤣🐀🤣
Reply(1)
11
Jen75
3d ago
using animals for experiments and testing has got to stop!
Reply(1)
12
GO DAWGS
3d ago
I hope she at least washed her hands first. If not we will be hearing about a new virus called. “Dog Pox”
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Detroit News
Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend
Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent
DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
Opinion | Why Michigan abortion law confusion will linger until November
If you're a physician who treats Michigan women seeking an abortion, the good news is that nobody is coming to arrest you. Not yet, at least — and probably not before the end of this year, if ever. Oh, there's plenty of uncertainty lurking between now and then, like the hearing this Wednesday in Oakland County, where Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham could...
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
Free COVID test kits available to Michigan households
MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week that 36,000 free COVID-19 test kits are being made available to all households in Michigan. MDHHS says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation to make the kits available. Michigan residents can request the...
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan is Flying High After Record Setting Sales in July
Michigan's legalization of Marijuana has brought a lot of change since it's start in 2018. Not only has it brought in millions of dollars of revenue for the state, it's also created jobs and helped lower crime in various areas. And that movement is growing more every day. It feels...
Thousands of Michigan residents under water boil advisory after break in main supply line
Tens of thousands of people in Michigan were issued a precautionary boil water advisory Saturday after authorities discovered a water break in Metro Detroit’s largest main supply line. Around 280,000 people in 13 communities including Rochester city, Washington Township and Chesterfield Township, were affected, according to the advisory issued...
More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak
An estimated 935,000 people in the Greater Detroit area were put under a boil water advisory on Saturday after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said.
Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taking you back to the Ice Ages: The history of mastodons in Michigan
A young mastodon’s bones were recently discovered in Kent City. While this finding may seem surprising to many, it’s not unusual to some people in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation. Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with...
Tired of left-right gridlock? Forward Party vying for Michigan’s 2024 ballot.
Heather Herrygers believes America’s two-party system cannot represent everyone. The political spectrum “has nothing to do with a straight line,” she says, as the same person can have strong views befitting both a Democrat and a Republican. That’s why she co-leads the Forward Party in Michigan. Announced...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday’s water main break. This state of emergency follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center that was activated Saturday at 4 p.m. Officials say that crews...
Rescued beagles taken from Virginia lab adopted quickly after arriving in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – More than two dozen beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia under federal court order were brought to Michigan to find forever homes. Of the 25 dogs arriving in Michigan, 15 came to the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor Monday, Aug. 8, to begin the adoption process, while the other 10 went to the Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan lifts no-contact recommendation with Huron River after reviewing water samples
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan health officials said there is no need for people and pets to continue to avoid contact with Huron River water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the decision after reviewing the samples they collected after cancer-causing hexavalent chromium was released into the water system.
Comments / 11