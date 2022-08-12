Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
Related
fox2detroit.com
Family seeks closure for 23-year-old found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 23-year-old who was found shot, burned and dumped in a field in 2018 is still seeking answers on this horrific crime. "My son was with me a few days prior. He left home saying he was really worried and something was gonna happen to him and that I was going to find him in the morgue. I just did not know how to respond to that as a parent. So, I told him everything was gonna be okay and we were gonna deal with this as a family," said the victim's mom.
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's east side. The crash happened on Friday, August 5, in the area of Algonquin and Kercheval. Police have not released many details surrounding the crash but say a...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly carjacked man after leaving bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for three suspects who allegedly carjacked a man on the city's west side. The incident happened on Friday, July 29, at around 5:25 a.m. According to police, the 31-year-old male victim met a woman at a club and agreed to meet after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police respond to shooting in Pittsfield Township on Friday
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a 22-year-old Ypsilanti Township resident was shot just before 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12, in Pittsfield Township. Officers were called to a scene on the 7000 block of East Michigan Avenue to find the Ypsilanti resident shot in the right leg. Police described the injury as non-life-threatening and the victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Police: 22-year-old woman found dead in parked car in Detroit neighborhood
Detroit Police said her body was discovered in the black of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Street (19300 block) near Vassar just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Hamtramck man stabbed to death on Belle Isle, 17-year-old suspect in custody
Michigan State Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man on Belle Isle, after the alleged killer turned himself in Friday night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger in stolen truck fires AR-15 at police amid chase through Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Police are providing more details after several shots were fired at officers Thursday night during a chase through Southwest Detroit. A passenger of a Dodge Ram truck was reportedly firing at Detroit police officers while they were being pursued at about Thursday in Southwest Detroit. Michigan State Police said Friday that troopers joined Detroit police on their chase at about 10:10 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers
Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect of deadly assault at Orion Twp GM plant arraigned on open murder charge
ORION TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect of a fatal assault at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township was arraigned in court Saturday morning on an open murder charge. 48-year-old Astrit Gjon Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, is being held without bond in the Oakland County...
fox2detroit.com
Teen arrested after fatally stabbing 55-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested after a man was killed on Belle Isle Friday night. The body of the man was found near the Belle Isle Nature Center. MSP says a 17-year-old went to Hamtramck police, saying he had stabbed and killed...
Suspect arraigned on open murder in fatal beating of coworker at GM Orion Plant
Roberston and Bushi were working at the dock area when Bushi allegedly beat Robertson to death, according to Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Video captures 14-year-old shooting suspect leading cops on wild chase in stolen pickup
Police say a 14-year-old boy out on bond after allegedly shooting his girlfriend was driving a stolen pickup truck involved in a wild chase through Wayne County. An adult in the vehicle allegedly fired on officers.
Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle. The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham. Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Armed robbers target Warren drug store, 2 suspects at large
The Warren Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy this weekend on the city’s east side. No one was injured, but the suspects got away.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation. A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that...
Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant
Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the GM plant in Orion Township
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 3 suspects who stole money, Chrysler 300 after luring man from a nightclub
DETROIT – Police are searching for suspects in regards to a carjacking that happened in late July. According to Detroit police, on July 27, around 5:25 a.m., three suspects stole a 2014 Chrysler 300 and money from a 31-year-old man on the 15300 block of Stansbury Avenue. Two women...
fox2detroit.com
$22,500 reward offered after Wixom man found shot to death in crashed truck in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are still looking for the shooter who killed a Wixom man last month in Detroit. Jeff Najor was found shot to death in his crashed pickup truck along the I-96 Service Drive near Braile on July 18. Police said that there were no bullet holes...
Detroit News
Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit
Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
Comments / 0