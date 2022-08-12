Warriors second, Eagles third, Blackhawks 12th at Watertown girls golf invite

WATERTOWN — Lakeside Lutheran and Jefferson’s girls golf teams finished second and third, respectively, at the Watertown Invitational held Thursday at the Watertown Country Club.

Sun Prairie West won the team title by two strokes with a score of 384. Lakeside (386) and Jefferson (388) finished close behind.

Milton senior Hannah Dunk won the event with a 74.

Junior Breezy Roman, a Watertown native who grew up near WCC and played the course frequently growing up, finished second individually with an 81 to lead Lakeside. Senior Ava Heckmann, a returning Division 2 state qualifier, shot 90 and finished tenth individually for the Warriors. Sophomore Reagan Gebhart (104) and senior Chloe Berg (111) completed Lakeside’s team scoring.

Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt, the defending Division 2 state runner-up, finished third individually with an 82 to lead the Eagles. Sophomore Annika Bilau shot 93 and finished 14th for the Eagles. Junior Grace Behm (105) and junior Claudia Maze (108) turned in Jefferson’s third and fourth scores.

“This was a good first day overall and the girls played well at a tough track with slick greens,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “It should be a fun battle all year with Lakeside during conference meets.

“Claudia Maze competed in her first-ever golf meet and did really well. Grace and AJ had nice rounds. Payton fired an 82, but she struggled with her putter all day.”

For Fort Atkinson, which shot 447 to place 12th, sophomore Lauren Wessels shot 102. Senior Rachel Edwards (107), sophomore Olivia Rue (117) and junior Abby Peterson (121) also scored.

Team scores: Sun Prairie West 384, Lakeside Lutheran 386, Jefferson 388, Edgewood 391, Muskego 395, Sussex Hamilton 400, Milton 404, Monona Grove 408, Baraboo 408, DeForest 431, East Troy 436, Fort Atkinson 447, Kettle Moraine 448, McFarland 451, Brookfield Central 453, Watertown 504, Sun Prairie East 524, Pius XI 551

Top individuals: Hannah Dunk (M) 74, Breezy Roman (LL) 81, Payton Schmidt (J) 82, Kayla Johnson (SH) 84, Kayla Capener (B) 87, Lauren Reed (MG) 87, Naomi Clayton (ME) 88, Isabel Royle (SPW) 88, Sophia Royle (SPW) 89, Ava Heckmann (LL) 90