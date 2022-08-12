Program aims to bring broadband internet to more New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More New Mexicans will soon have access to broadband internet. The Connect New Mexico Pilot Program will award $123M in grants to cover 75% of total project costs for broadband in unserved and underserved areas in the state. “Internet for all is more than just the connection, it’s about making sure that connection is affordable, that the people have the devices that they need, and that they have the skills to use it when they turn it on,” said Andy Burke, Special Representative for Broadband, NTIA.

Five tribal communities in New Mexico are also getting $146M worth of broadband grants. This applies to Jicarilla Apache, Mescalero Apache, Isleta Pueblo, Santo Domingo Pueblo, and the Santa Fe Indian School.

