ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Program aims to bring broadband internet to more New Mexicans

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXWqd_0hEFnsLw00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More New Mexicans will soon have access to broadband internet. The Connect New Mexico Pilot Program will award $123M in grants to cover 75% of total project costs for broadband in unserved and underserved areas in the state. “Internet for all is more than just the connection, it’s about making sure that connection is affordable, that the people have the devices that they need, and that they have the skills to use it when they turn it on,” said Andy Burke, Special Representative for Broadband, NTIA.

Story continues below

Five tribal communities in New Mexico are also getting $146M worth of broadband grants. This applies to Jicarilla Apache, Mescalero Apache, Isleta Pueblo, Santo Domingo Pueblo, and the Santa Fe Indian School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

DeSantis comes to Carlsbad to support Ronchetti

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in the Land of Enchantment at a rally for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The event started around 4:00 p.m. at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad. Governor DeSantis spoke on a wide variety of issues including New Mexico’s response to COVID, vaccine […]
CARLSBAD, NM
rrobserver.com

I-25 Studios to become Cinelease Studios

After years of being for sale, I-25 Studios is becoming Cinelease Studios. The deal was announced on Wednesday as the longtime company will take over management of the studio space located at 9201 Pan American Freeway NE. Cinelease has had a presence in New Mexico since 2006. It’s housed productions...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Dispensary owners, industry experts, and medical professionals gathered at the ballroom of Hotel Encanto Saturday for the Southern New Mexico Canna Convention. This convention is being called one of the largest of its type in the state of New Mexico by its organizers. The main goal of the festival is The post Southern New Mexico Canna Convention aims to educate people about medical cannabis appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
momcollective.com

Guide to Homeschool Resources in Albuquerque

Homeschooling is a growing option for families as a choice for education along with private schools and charter schools. Here in Albuquerque, homeschool resources have grown and there are many options for classes or support groups available for families who choose to homeschool. CAPE. Christian Association of Parent Educators-New Mexico...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Vote for America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar contest is now underway. New Mexico State Police are in the competition and you can vote for their cruiser as best looking. Voting runs through 5 p.m. EST on August 25. The top states police or highway patrol car […]
CARS
KRQE News 13

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

New Mexico PBS Seeks Multimedia Producer

New Mexico PBS is looking for a strong journalist to join our public affairs team. We produce the state’s premiere weekly public affairs show, New Mexico in Focus, which provides ongoing, thoughtful analysis and coverage of issues important to communities across New Mexico. We have the time to dig deeper than most news programs, and both the direction and desire to follow emerging issues as they develop.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico lawmaker pushes for hiring more veterans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Congresswoman Yvette Herrell has introduced legislation that would prioritize the hiring of veterans. The Veteran Recruitment Act would require the United States Secretary of State to send a plan to the President. That plan would prioritize the recruitment and hiring of veterans for a number of positions within the Department of Defense, Intelligence, […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#New Mexicans#Safe Outdoor Space#Krqe En Espa Ol#Mescalero Apache#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

LANL and Sandia National Labs to get boost in funding from the feds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Billions of dollars are coming to national laboratories around the country including Sandia National Laboratories and Las Alamos National Lab in New Mexico. U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan met with the directors from both labs Friday about the impact of the funding on our state. “Chips is good for our country good […]
U.S. POLITICS
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

First New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marshal honored in Phoenix

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marhsal has received a prestigious award. Sonya Chavez earned the President’s Award at the Federal Law Enforcement Foundations’ annual leadership training in Phoenix Wednesday. That prize goes to individuals who show outstanding dedication to public service. Originally from Torrance County, Chavez joined the […]
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico offering grants to build electric vehicle infrastructure

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is trying to help communities become more eco-friendly. In order to do that the Department of Transportation is introducing a new grant for electric vehicle charging stations. The DC Fast EV charging program is a reimbursement program. Grant applicants must demonstrate they’ll be able to cover the full […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Hometown Heroes banners to line Santa Fe streets again

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of banners honoring New Mexico veterans will once again line Santa Fe streets. The removal of the Hometown Heroes banners caused an uproar after officials took them down citing safety concerns about whether the light poles could support them. Since then, the city has worked with the light pole manufacturer to […]
SANTA FE, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico updates public health order

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico say they're streamlining the state's emergency public health order, citing the evolution of the virus, the changing nature of the pandemic and new recommendations adopted by the federal government. Friday's move comes after the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines and dropped the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. Among the changes for New Mexico, state officials say the Health Department will no longer require weekly testing for healthcare workers whose vaccine status is not up to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelawaits.com

Unique Sign In New Mexico Had Highway Drivers Doing Double-Takes

Drivers along two of New Mexico’s roadways were doing double-takes last week. The state Department of Transportation erected new signs on Route 66 and Interstate 40. They pointed drivers to Albuquerque, but misspelled the city’s name, dropping the “R.”. Drivers were, obviously, paying attention. They barraged the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy