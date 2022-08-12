Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football freshman Dasan McCullough makes big impression in first scrimmage
He’s the highest ranked recruit in program history, and Dasan McCullough might be ready to make a splash in year one. At the very least, McCullough made an impression on the Big Ten Network crew that was in Bloomington on Friday for the team’s first scrimmage. The son...
thedailyhoosier.com
2025s Sisley and Haralson each plan two more IU basketball visits, McKenney also coming
The state of Indiana’s top prospects in the class of 2025 both plan to make two more visits to Bloomington in the coming months. 2025 forward Trent Sisley will visit Indiana for Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7 his father told The Daily Hoosier, and he’ll make a return visit on Nov. 30 when Indiana hosts North Carolina as part of the Big Ten / ACC Challenge.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Big Ten Network Football Tour Stop in Bloomington
The Big Ten Network is taking its annual tour of all 14 league fall camps. The crew including Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith, Joshua Perry and Gerry DiNardo were in Bloomington on Friday and you can watch their coverage below. Here are the key IU segments in the video below. Head...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Tom Allen says no starting QB announcement until Illinois kickoff
If Tom Allen has his way, no one outside of his program will know who IU football’s starting quarterback will be until just before the season-opening kickoff against Illinois on Sept. 2. Allen said on Friday he plans to tell his team internally who will be the starter sooner,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Tom Allen, Connor Bazelak and Jack Tuttle discuss QB competition, first scrimmage
Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Friday to provide a summary of the team’s first scrimmage. Joining Allen at the media availability were quarterbacks Connor Bazelak and Jack Tuttle, who are competing for the starting position. Indiana opens the 2022 season on...
wbaa.org
Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus
Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
Inside Indiana Business
IUPUI athletic program faces some changes after campus’ realignment
Leaders of IUPUI have not yet finalized a plan for the school’s intercollegiate athletic program as part of the campus’ realignment in 2024 except to affirm its sports teams will be overseen by Indiana University. Questions about the athletic department were raised Friday when Indiana and Purdue universities...
RELATED PEOPLE
A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one. McCarty said he and his team […]
indianapolismonthly.com
The Future Of Downtown
Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list
INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoosieragtoday.com
Greene County’s Red Frazier Bison Ranch Presents Unique Dishes at the Indiana State Fair
When’s the last time you’ve had bison meat? You can try several unique bison dishes from an Indiana bison farm while you’re visiting the Indiana State Fair. “Give bison meat a try. Give us a try,” says Zack Martin, owner of Red Frazier Bison Ranch near Bloomfield in Greene County.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End
Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
witzamfm.com
25 new conservation officers graduate training
Local Sources- The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office...
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
tmj4.com
'A hero': Woman dies after going into Indiana creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy
BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg Police say a woman died Wednesday after she went into an Indiana creek to save her granddaughters. Captain Jennifer Barrett says the granddaughters entered the creek at Arbuckle Acres Park to save their puppy around 4:45 p.m. Family members have identified the grandmother as Christine Bright.
Fox 59
Chef Terry: How to cook the perfect steak
INDIANAPOLIS – Have you mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak? If not, Chef Terry is here to help!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
shelbycountypost.com
Southwestern school system working diligently to fill three key positions at high school
With one resignation, Southwestern High School lost three key personnel. Brady Days accepted the athletic director’s position at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Fortville which ended a 16-year run at the southern Shelby County school system. “I am glad for Brady,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards Wednesday...
Comments / 0