Car break-ins escalating in south Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Car break-ins have been escalating in virtually every neighborhood across the Carolinas.

It violates your privacy, and CMPD wants to stop it.

Early Tuesday morning, a would-be thief was caught on surveillance video going from car to car to trying to break into the parking lot of the Beverly Apartments in the Ballantyne neighborhood.

Good clear video of the suspect shows him in shorts, a t-shirt, and sneakers as he tries to pop the handle on a potential victim’s car.

“It’s car hopping. They’re going in, and they’re looking for whatever they can take mainly their big thing is guns, but if you leave your laptops, your wallets purses, they’ll take those and fraudulently use your information,” said Det. Joseph Crumpler from CMPD’S South Division

Car break-ins are up 11% across the City of Charlotte; according to CMPD, most of those thefts are from unlocked cars.

CMPD is stepping efforts to combat the spike in thefts by promoting an awareness campaign for people lock their car doors.

The good news, at least, in this case, is that the message seems to be sinking in.

“This case, actually, the majority of the people had their doors locked which helps us tremendously,” said Det. Crumpler.

CMPD says they’re coming after “handle grabbers” even if a suspect didn’t break into a vehicle.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, call Crime Stoppers (704) 334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip.

There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.

