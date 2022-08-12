Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2022, Cory Winston, 31, of Jackson, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to five years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of more than One-Half Ounce but less than Five Ounces of Heroin with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2). Judge Gizinski also sentenced Winston to five years NJSP with a 42-month period of parole ineligibility in connection with his guilty plea to Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1), and three years NJSP in connection with his guilty plea to Resisting Arrest in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2a(3)a. All charges are in connection with illegal activity that occurred in Brick Township between February 2021 and March 2021. Winston pled guilty to the charges before Judge Gizinski on April 20, 2022.

