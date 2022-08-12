Read full article on original website
Related
NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County
Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month. The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were...
Juvenile Charged for Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday morning when another...
15-year-old Charged for Fatally Firing a Gun in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot. There,...
Fire Displaces Family in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A family was displaced Tuesday morning by a house fire in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jail Time for Man Who Set Off Bomb at a Camden County NJ Gym
The man who exploded a homemade bomb at a workout facility in Camden County back in 2020 is headed to jail. The incident took place at Bellum Strength & Conditioning - G City Crossfit in Gloucester City in the early morning hours of August 28, 2020. Court documents say 40-year-old...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PRESS RELEASE REGARDING BOAT ACCIDENT AND POLICE INVOLVED MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
We are currently on the scene of an accident involving a police cruiser responding to an emergency call and was T-boned by an oncoming vehicle. It remains under investigation at this time. Shortly after 9:00 PM this evening police, EMS, and fire units were dispatched to the area of Boca...
Police trying to identify woman placed in 3-week coma after being hit by car in Lawncrest
Police are trying to identify a woman who has been in a coma for nearly three weeks after being hit by a car in Lawncrest. She is regaining consciousness but has limited brain function. Officials want to locate her loved ones.
Police: 2 killed, 9 others injured in horrific crash in West Philadelphia
Police say a speeding Dodge Charger ran a red light and crashed into a Hyundai at 52nd and Walnut streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
fox29.com
Driver ejected after hitting tree across from church in Camden County car crash, police say
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities say a driver collided with a tree during a crash early Saturday morning in Camden County. The person was reportedly driving on Clementon Road when it lost control and crashed into a tree around 3 a.m. Upon impact, the driver was ejected from the vehicle,...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint on August 12th to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim, 22, Dies 2 Days After Being Shot In Camden
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old man who died two days after being shot in Camden. The victim was identified as Lemuel Rodgers, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Aug. 8, at 11:12 p.m. Camden County Metro Police officers responded...
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
ocscanner.news
WOODBRIDGE: FATAL BUS CRASH LEFT TWO DEAD AND THREE SERIOUSLY INJURED
State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Bus. Two Dead and Three Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Cras. The New Jersey State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a double-decker Coach bus that resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County.
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor
A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
Man, 22, dies days after being shot in N.J., authorities say
A 22-year-old man died from his injuries days after he was shot in Camden, authorities said Friday. The city’s gunfire detection system alerted police to a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on the 2700 block of Federal Street, where officers found Lemuel Rodgers wounded, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Young Woman Killed in Kent Co. Crash
UPDATED 2:45pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Ayonna Gill-Black of Dover. ==============================================================. An 18-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, she was the driver of a car that was...
Three Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation by the Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday resulted in three people being arrested with a gun and drugs being seized. The first block of South Mansion Avenue was the area targeted by ACPD officers after they received information about a man with a gun. Detectives observed...
camdencounty.com
Update Regarding the Gloucester County Gas Leak
(Lindenwold, NJ) – The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
Comments / 1