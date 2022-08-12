Read full article on original website
MultiVersus Season 1 patch notes confirm Morty release date, Batman and Arya as free playable characters
Warner Bros and Player First Games have released the Season 1 full-patch notes for their colourful character brawler MultiVersus (opens in new tab), confirming Season 1's free character rotation and a new release date for delayed character Morty Smith, alongside a whole host of balance tweaks and bug-fixes. Launching today,...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
Nintendo Has Revealed That A Pre-Release Version Of Splatoon 3 Will Appear On August 27 Splatoon 3 is Soon To Be Released
You can participate in the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo and the game’s first official Splatfest on August 27 at 9 am PDT. To take part, you must have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. You may download the trial from the eShop starting on August 18 and play some of its components on August 25, so you can practice before the big game.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Will Cult of the Lamb Have DLC?
Cult of the Lamb might be fresh off the altar, but some players will be wondering if there are any plans for DLC.
At EVO 2022, The Schedule For The Forthcoming Strive Upgrades Will Be Revealed
During the EVO Fighting Game Premiere Tournament, Arc System Works announced a general timeline of what fans might anticipate through 2022 and 2023. No particular date has been specified, but the second Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass will start with the inclusion of a new character in the summer of 2022.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
Spider-Man Remastered Screen Shots Have Been Revealed Of Pc Version
August can be found at the Spider-Man Superstore and the Marvel Games Store. Insomniacs’ remake of the well-known open-world game, which was first released in 1966 as a component of the Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, was unveiled for the PC in June during a State of Play event.
DLC For The Ascent Includes Glistening Neon Combat Firearms
RPG with a cyberpunk theme The Ascent will soon have a substantial DLC called Cyber Heist that will give your army access to a brand-new cyberpunk arcology for more coordinated shooting and, in an entirely new twist, slashing. The Cyber Heist DLC will give The Ascent melee weapons, such as...
Season 14 Legends Are Having The Wrong Powers Due To A New Apex Legends Bug
Even though Apex Legends has received high praise from the gaming press since its release, the game has been home to a wide variety of unusual and occasionally absurd bugs. Given that it’s a highly complicated game that frequently receives significant content upgrades, this is obviously neither especially shocking nor surprising, but one would assume that its player base would have seen everything by then.
itechpost.com
Square Enix Releases New Forspoken Trailer, Gets Roasted by the Internet Over Cringey Dialogue
People on the Internet are dragging the new Forspoken trailer and creating memes. On Monday, Square Enix and Luminous Productions released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Forspoken, an upcoming RPG that is set to arrive on January 24, 2023 to PlayStation 5 and Windows. But instead of being met with fanfare, the new trailer, which was posted on Forspoken's official Twitter account, was met with a lot of laughs and roasts.
A New Installment Of The Fatal Fury/Garou Fighting Game Series Has Been Approved And Will Be In Development Throughout EVO 2022, According To An Official Announcement From SNK
The three founders of one of the most well-known fighting game brands of the 1990s were Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi. In less than ten years, the 1991 Neo Geo game Fatal Fury would inspire ten different sequels and spin-offs, culminating in Garou. Released in 1999: Mark of...
In The Most Recent Pac-Man World Re-PAC Trailer, The Remake And The Original Are Contrasted
Bandai Namco unveiled a new Pac-Man World Re-PAC teaser that compares the graphics between the remastered version and the original release. The video demonstrates the game’s advancement from the 1999 debut of the PlayStation version. On the original PlayStation, Pac-Man World introduced the popular video game character to the...
FFXIV Patch 6.2: Buried Memory Release Date Announced
The latest update for Final Fantasy XIV has finally been given a release date.
Tekken 8 May Have Been Alluded To By Bandai Namco For The First Time During The Evo 2022 Competition
Bandai Namco presented a teaser for the upcoming Tekken 7 update live on live at EVO 2022, following the Tekken 7 Grand Finals. A trailer’s climax featured the well-known Tekken clip in which Kazuya Mishima pushes his father, Heihachi, off a mountain. When Kazuya’s face is zoomed in on...
In The Latest Tower Of Fantasy Trailer, Open World And Multiplayer Functions Are Displayed
Fans are frequently pleased by new trailers from Hotta Studio that give insight into the game’s plot, characters, and battle system. The producers of Tower of Fantasy just released a new video on the game’s official YouTube page, which showcased the multiplayer mode and the open environment. As...
It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production
A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Figures Could Become Presale Bonuses For The Spanish-Only Versions Of The Games
For gamers, pre-order perks are nothing new. Many game developers want to get consumers to buy titles right away. So they entice potential customers by promising a unique item exclusively available to those who pre-order. This is nothing new for the Pokemon brand, which recently revealed a flying Pikachu for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that could be obtained by pre-ordering the games.
The Most Recent Gameplay Clip For Kirby’s Dream Buffet On The Nintendo Switch Has Made It Clear That The Game’s Release Date Is August 17
Nintendo disclosed Kirby’s Dream Buffet’s release date in the game’s most recent video, and it’s coming much sooner than you would have anticipated. With Kirby being forced to consume desserts to his heart’s delight after being shrunk down by the Dream Fork, Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a Nintendo Switch exclusive with a multiplayer focus.
Alone In The Dark, A Reinvention Of The Legendary Horror Franchise Has Been Revealed By THQ Nordic
The latest edition was revealed on Friday during a digital conference, and the videos featured on this page allow you to witness the official teaser and VGC’s own game clip. At THQ’s Swedish studio Pieces Interactive, Alone in the Dark is currently under production. According to VGC, the third-person, single-player roleplaying game has been in creation for four years. Guy Davis designed the game’s monsters, and Mikael Hedberg (Amnesia, SOMA) directed and wrote the script (Evolve, Pacific Rim).
