Video Games

ComicBook

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update

The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
COMICS
HappyGamer

Nintendo Has Revealed That A Pre-Release Version Of Splatoon 3 Will Appear On August 27 Splatoon 3 is Soon To Be Released

You can participate in the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo and the game’s first official Splatfest on August 27 at 9 am PDT. To take part, you must have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. You may download the trial from the eShop starting on August 18 and play some of its components on August 25, so you can practice before the big game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look

One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
COMICS
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

DLC For The Ascent Includes Glistening Neon Combat Firearms

RPG with a cyberpunk theme The Ascent will soon have a substantial DLC called Cyber Heist that will give your army access to a brand-new cyberpunk arcology for more coordinated shooting and, in an entirely new twist, slashing. The Cyber Heist DLC will give The Ascent melee weapons, such as...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Season 14 Legends Are Having The Wrong Powers Due To A New Apex Legends Bug

Even though Apex Legends has received high praise from the gaming press since its release, the game has been home to a wide variety of unusual and occasionally absurd bugs. Given that it’s a highly complicated game that frequently receives significant content upgrades, this is obviously neither especially shocking nor surprising, but one would assume that its player base would have seen everything by then.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Square Enix Releases New Forspoken Trailer, Gets Roasted by the Internet Over Cringey Dialogue

People on the Internet are dragging the new Forspoken trailer and creating memes. On Monday, Square Enix and Luminous Productions released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Forspoken, an upcoming RPG that is set to arrive on January 24, 2023 to PlayStation 5 and Windows. But instead of being met with fanfare, the new trailer, which was posted on Forspoken's official Twitter account, was met with a lot of laughs and roasts.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

A New Installment Of The Fatal Fury/Garou Fighting Game Series Has Been Approved And Will Be In Development Throughout EVO 2022, According To An Official Announcement From SNK

The three founders of one of the most well-known fighting game brands of the 1990s were Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi. In less than ten years, the 1991 Neo Geo game Fatal Fury would inspire ten different sequels and spin-offs, culminating in Garou. Released in 1999: Mark of...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Figures Could Become Presale Bonuses For The Spanish-Only Versions Of The Games

For gamers, pre-order perks are nothing new. Many game developers want to get consumers to buy titles right away. So they entice potential customers by promising a unique item exclusively available to those who pre-order. This is nothing new for the Pokemon brand, which recently revealed a flying Pikachu for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that could be obtained by pre-ordering the games.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Most Recent Gameplay Clip For Kirby’s Dream Buffet On The Nintendo Switch Has Made It Clear That The Game’s Release Date Is August 17

Nintendo disclosed Kirby’s Dream Buffet’s release date in the game’s most recent video, and it’s coming much sooner than you would have anticipated. With Kirby being forced to consume desserts to his heart’s delight after being shrunk down by the Dream Fork, Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a Nintendo Switch exclusive with a multiplayer focus.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Alone In The Dark, A Reinvention Of The Legendary Horror Franchise Has Been Revealed By THQ Nordic

The latest edition was revealed on Friday during a digital conference, and the videos featured on this page allow you to witness the official teaser and VGC’s own game clip. At THQ’s Swedish studio Pieces Interactive, Alone in the Dark is currently under production. According to VGC, the third-person, single-player roleplaying game has been in creation for four years. Guy Davis designed the game’s monsters, and Mikael Hedberg (Amnesia, SOMA) directed and wrote the script (Evolve, Pacific Rim).
VIDEO GAMES
