Did Tim Tebow get a fair chance as Broncos quarterback?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Did former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow get a fair chance?

That is the question two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning asked Tebow on the season debut of “Eli’s Places” on ESPN+.

“I would say I love the chances that I got,” Tebow told Manning. “I was a little different type of player than a lot of quarterbacks in the league. And so, I do think the style and type of offense matters a lot to a quarterback’s success in finding the right fit.”

Tebow was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft in 2010, leading the Broncos to a playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012.

“I had such an awesome run,” he said.

The entire episode of “Eli’s Places” is available on ESPN+. A spin-off of his brother’s “Peyton’s Places,” Eli Manning’s show explores what makes college football a way of life across the country.

Manning travels to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meets with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation.

