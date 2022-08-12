ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Did Tim Tebow get a fair chance as Broncos quarterback?

By Dave Althouse
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzOqk_0hEFlihU00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Did former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow get a fair chance?

That is the question two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning asked Tebow on the season debut of “Eli’s Places” on ESPN+.

“I would say I love the chances that I got,” Tebow told Manning. “I was a little different type of player than a lot of quarterbacks in the league. And so, I do think the style and type of offense matters a lot to a quarterback’s success in finding the right fit.”

With new Broncos owners, what’s next for Empower Field?

Tebow was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft in 2010, leading the Broncos to a playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012.

“I had such an awesome run,” he said.

The entire episode of “Eli’s Places” is available on ESPN+. A spin-off of his brother’s “Peyton’s Places,” Eli Manning’s show explores what makes college football a way of life across the country.

Manning travels to some of the most well-known and historic college football establishments and meets with giants in the sport to better understand what makes college football such a national sensation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tim Tebow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Espn#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy