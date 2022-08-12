Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: JACKSON MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR DRUGS AND WEAPONS
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 12, 2022, Cory Winston, 31, of Jackson, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to five years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Possession of more than One-Half Ounce but less than Five Ounces of Heroin with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2). Judge Gizinski also sentenced Winston to five years NJSP with a 42-month period of parole ineligibility in connection with his guilty plea to Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1), and three years NJSP in connection with his guilty plea to Resisting Arrest in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2a(3)a. All charges are in connection with illegal activity that occurred in Brick Township between February 2021 and March 2021. Winston pled guilty to the charges before Judge Gizinski on April 20, 2022.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: CONGRATULATIONS! LACEY POLICE DEPT PROMOTES TWO NEW LIEUTENANTS
The Lacey Township Police Department is proud to announce the promotions of two veteran police sergeants to Lieutenant. On the evening of Thursday, August 11th, 2022, during the Township meeting, Sergeant John McKee and Provisional Lieutenant Robert Flynn were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant McKee has been a...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PRESS RELEASE REGARDING BOAT ACCIDENT AND POLICE INVOLVED MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
We are currently on the scene of an accident involving a police cruiser responding to an emergency call and was T-boned by an oncoming vehicle. It remains under investigation at this time. Shortly after 9:00 PM this evening police, EMS, and fire units were dispatched to the area of Boca...
ocscanner.news
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BOAT RUNS INTO MARSH – SEVEN INJURED
A boat has run into marsh on the west side of Chadwick Island. We are receiving reports that 7 people on the boat have been injured. Emergency responders are using an open dock on the 400 block of Boca Raton as a landing spot for the injured. We have no report on the extent of injuries at this time but all are said to be conscious.
ocscanner.news
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT
Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT BEACH: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY TRAIN
Emergency personnel are at the Forman Avenue crossing for a report of a pedestrian who has been struck by a New Jersey Transit train. Our reporter at the scene did see a bicycle laying by the train but we cannot confirm that the bike was involved. There is a significant emergency response presence. Avoid the area. We will update with more details as soon as they become available.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Police and EMS were on the scene earlier today of a car accident at Garfield and 7th. No additional information is available.
ocscanner.news
BEACHWOOD: UNCONSCIOUS PERSON WITH SHALLOW BREATHING
Emergency personnel are at the Sunoco gas station on Rt. 9 for an unconscious individual who is reported to be experiencing shallow breathing. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN FRONT OF PEAK A VIEW
There was a car accident earlier today on Route 166 in front of Peak a Views. We have no report of injuries.
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: CROSSING GUARD POSITION AVAILABLE
We are currently accepting applications for part time crossing guard positions. Anyone interested please fill out an application which can be found on the township website here: http://www.barnegat.net/about-barnegat/employment/. Completed applications may be emailed to Sgt. Wayne Eslinger at [email protected] or dropped off to him at the station. media courtesy...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND ROAD CLOSURE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle accident on the 400 block of Manchester Blvd. Medivac is being set up to transport the rider to Jersey Shore. Manchester Blvd is closed at Hilltop. Please avoid the area. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. NextLANOKA HARBOR: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN GATE: HAVE SOME FUN SATURDAY AT OCEAN GATE DAY!
Good morning friends! Tomorrow is Ocean Gate Day and whoever planned the weather deserves a gold medal! It’s going to be a PERFECT day! We hope everyone gets a chance to get to Wildwood Pier for the fun. The day begins at 9AM and goes until 3PM. The regionally famous Cardboard Boat Races begin at noon! And then tomorrow night, Private Hudson will be playing on the beach. Private Hudson is a local band featuring our very own Firefighter Marty Conte!
