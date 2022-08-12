ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CDC releases new COVID guidelines just in time for school

By James De La Fuente
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

The CDC is making changes to its COVID-19 guidance affecting quarantine and screening recommendations.

As parents check the list for back-to-school shopping for their kids, they will be dealing with updated COVID guidelines from the CDC. People no longer need to stay six feet away from each other and there will be one less test to prepare for, the COVID test. And, it’s music to many people’s ears.

CDC drops quarantine screening recommendations for COVID-19

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year. They are back in school soon and the good news is that we’re now treating covid like it’s here forever,” says Dr. James Saperstone

Saperstone, a local pediatrician says this is just in time for students returning to school.

“As far as the new school requirements this is big positive news for younger kids especially because before this if you were exposed whether you were immunized or unimmunized you had to test before you could go back to school,” said Saperstone

The CDC is still urging people to stay up to date with vaccinations. But, recommending instead of quarantining if exposed to COVID19 to wear a mask for 10 days and get tested on day five.

If you test positive stay home for at least five days and isolate yourself until you are fever free.

Testing of asymptomatic people is no longer recommended in most community settings.

The CDC says that actions will be based by the covid-19 community levels monitoring system.

These Capital Region counties are in the CDC’s worst COVID category

Officials from the agency say that over two and a half years since the start of the pandemic it’s estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity from being vaccinated or infected.

We reached out to New York Department of Health, and they tell us that they will continue to make sure that they protect New Yorkers from the virus.

“We got this until the next one. And, we better get the next one,” says Dr. Saperstone

