Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A new report takes a look at Detroit’s rental housing properties and who owns them. The nonprofit Detroit Future City says it’s a first step to better understand the city’s rental system and improve the housing quality for renters. A third of the city’s housing was built before 1940 and 85% of those homes still contain lead-based paint. Exposure to lead has been linked to health problems like brain and kidney damage and delayed growth and development in kids. In 2020, nearly 6% of Detroit children tested had an elevated blood-lead level. That’s more than twice the rate for the entire state of Michigan. Detroit Future City says a major challenge in regulating the rental housing market is the lack of data on rental housing in the city. T this report is a first step in building a foundation to create better policies.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO