FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
detroitpeoplesplatform.org
Making Goliath Stumble, Bedrock After the Fact
Media Coverage on the Gilbert/Bedrock Tax Investment. Last month, despite grassroots calls for Detroit City Council to vote down the Gilbert/Bedrock request for $60 Million in tax incentives for their luxury skyscraper hotel, the deal was delayed but approved with concessions. Last week, both the Detroit MetroTimes and Crain's Detroit...
Detroit News
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in Detroit
woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that money is available to you for your mortgage or rent? The key is to know where to find it. So let's dive into the programs that are available to help you out.
Build a Building From Top Down? How is that Possible?
This is totally hard to imagine and rather mind blowing. They are building a new structure right on the border of Greektown and the Central Business District of Detroit, and they are building it from the top down. Say What?. Fox 17 reported the amazing story of the Exchange, a16-floor...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
Who owns rental housing in Detroit? New report offers glimpse
The vast majority of landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, making up about half of the units in the city. But most are not registered within Detroit's formal rental system. And one-third of the rental housing stock is run by a small number of landlords with five or more properties, according to a new report. ...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
WEF comes to Michigan, but who will go to Davos?
Some $6 million in taxpayer funds is committed to the World Economic Forum-Automation Alley partnership in Troy, with $3 million coming from the state, and $1 million per year, for three years, coming from Oakland County. It’s fair to ask what the benefits will be. What does a nonprofit from Switzerland have to teach Metro Detroit about manufacturing?
Thousands of Michigan residents under water boil advisory after break in main supply line
Tens of thousands of people in Michigan were issued a precautionary boil water advisory Saturday after authorities discovered a water break in Metro Detroit’s largest main supply line. Around 280,000 people in 13 communities including Rochester city, Washington Township and Chesterfield Township, were affected, according to the advisory issued...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 12, 2022: Report looks into Detroit rental properties and who owns them
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A new report takes a look at Detroit’s rental housing properties and who owns them. The nonprofit Detroit Future City says it’s a first step to better understand the city’s rental system and improve the housing quality for renters. A third of the city’s housing was built before 1940 and 85% of those homes still contain lead-based paint. Exposure to lead has been linked to health problems like brain and kidney damage and delayed growth and development in kids. In 2020, nearly 6% of Detroit children tested had an elevated blood-lead level. That’s more than twice the rate for the entire state of Michigan. Detroit Future City says a major challenge in regulating the rental housing market is the lack of data on rental housing in the city. T this report is a first step in building a foundation to create better policies.
Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
African-American leaders lament loss of Black representation for Detroit
Charles Diggs Jr. became the first African American to serve on Capitol Hill in Michigan. He was first elected in 1954. Since then, at least one African American has represented in Congress a portion of Detroit — the largest majority-Black city in the nation — with civil rights leaders becoming a powerful force in the […] The post African-American leaders lament loss of Black representation for Detroit appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
19 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark
DETROIT – It’s been 19 years since a major power outage put 50 million people from Detroit to New York in the dark. About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada.
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday’s water main break. This state of emergency follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center that was activated Saturday at 4 p.m. Officials say that crews...
More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak
An estimated 935,000 people in the Greater Detroit area were put under a boil water advisory on Saturday after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said.
Ballot Initiative To Strike Detroit’s Adult-Use Ordinance Rejected, Opponents Continue To Fight
(CBS DETROIT) – A proposed initiative seeking to overturn Detroit’s adult-use cannabis licensing ordinance was shot down by The Detroit Election Commission. Although the city charter states that 2,811 signatures are needed to secure a ballot spot, 6,475 signatures are required under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. Citizens for Better Social Equity collected 4,844 signatures, more than 3,000 were deemed valid. Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate sponsored the ordinance, giving preference to legacy Detroiters to create social equity opportunities. “There’s a different license that’s required for recreational so there’s no grandfathering,” Tate said. “There’s no assumption that just because you...
The Oakland Press
Seven cities still under boil water advisory after main break
Seven cities are still under a boil water advisory after a water main break was reported Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, repairs and water quality testing may take up to two weeks to complete.. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center,...
Crain's Detroit Business
Quest to revive Corktown's Western Market faces money hurdles
Cathy Schneider has lived in her apartment complex along Michigan Avenue in Corktown since 1999. A Detroit native, the market trend forecaster said she couldn't help but move back home after college.
Event in Ypsilanti provides free car repairs to decrease interactions with law enforcement
During the whirlwind of a year that was 2020, organizations in Ypsilanti came together to create a safe space for people across the state to come and receive car repairs, with a mission of reducing unnecessary traffic stops. Now celebrating the event's two-year anniversary, Pull Over Prevention (POP) Clinics has...
