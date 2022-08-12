Read full article on original website
Betty Lou Kelderman
Funeral services for Betty Lou Kelderman, 91, of Pella, will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Reformed Church, Pella. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Pella. Visitation will begin Monday at 3:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Trinity Reformed Church. Memorial contributions are suggested for The Well, Hospice of Pella, or the American Legion Auxiliary. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Local Organizations Serving Food at Nationals
One of the highlights of the Knoxville Nationals is the food. There are many choices but a few of the local organizations who are helping feed locals and visitors include Pancakes at the Armory. It’s a joint effort by the Knoxville Rotary Club and the Methodist Church. The group will be serving from 8 a.m. until noon through Saturday of the Nationals. The event is held at the National Guard Armory in Knoxville.
24th Annual Pella Knights of Columbus Campaign Returns August 20th
The Knights of Columbus in Pella are launching the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, starting Saturday, August 20th and continuing the effort through August 27th. Joe Lickteig has organized the fundraiser for several years, and says this year the Knights are bringing back a special telethon event...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jason Reed
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Jason Reed, President of the Marion County Fairboard. We talk about the 2022 Knoxville Nationals. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week. The paving of Ashland between 1st and Howard as well as the intersection of Ashland and Howard is completed, in addition to the installation of the pavers marking parking spaces on Ashland. Over the next week, work will continue...
Indianola Volleyball Brings Back Experience
While the Indianola volleyball team lost several key players to graduation last year, the squad will have plenty of experience coming back to the varsity level. The Indians lose the team leader in kills in Lauren Blake and third in kills Lizzie Espenmiller-McGraw, but bring back Macy Wente, Kailey Peters, and Aspen Nelson who all had key roles on the offensive side, as well as Tori Runyan who was second with 324 assists.
Nationals Parade will be Saturday
The McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is a celebration of sprint car racing’s biggest event of the year and the community that has embraced the sport in order to be titled the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.”. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce...
Knoxville Volleyball Working On Depth
Depth was a concern for the Knoxville Volleyball Squad all season last year. This year, while many of the girls are a year older, Coach Mollie Keitges is evaluating her team to see who is the best fit on the varsity rotation. She tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she has learned to have several plans in place, born out of the COVID season when she never knew who would be available…
Garage Fire in Knoxville
Fire and Rescue crews were called to a report of a garage fire at 309 W Robinson in Knoxville at approximately 4:30 a.m. Authorities on scene tell KNIA/KRLS News that a Good Samaritan smelled smoke, located the fire, and woke the people in the adjacent house, who called 911. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and MidAmerican Energy responded to the scene.
Schatz Claims His 11th Knoxville Nationals Title
Donny Schatz wanted to win the Knoxville Nationals in the worst way possible. Not just to add an 11th trophy to his already overflowing case. But this was the first Knoxville Nationals without his father Danny, who passed away after a long battle with Cancer in July. Schatz started off the 50 lap finals of the Nationals, heard live on KNIA going backwards as smoke was puffing from under his hood. He would make up to 5th by the fuel stop, then started patiently waiting his turn to pounce and with three laps left he slid David Gravel in turn three and never looked back for Nationals win #11. An emotional Schatz in victory lane said his car control was off early on, but his crew knew just what to do.
New Teachers Welcomed in the Pella Community School District
A large group of new teachers were welcomed to the Pella Community School District Friday. Tune into an upcoming Let’s Talk Pella to hear from some of the educators moving into the hallways of Lincoln Elementary, Madison Elementary, Pella Middle School, and Pella High School. New Jefferson Intermediate teachers will be highlighted during the first round of lunch menus airing on 92.1 KRLS later this month.
South Central Conference Volleyball Full Of Experience
The South Central Conference for volleyball will look different this season with the addition of new member Cardinal to the line up. While the Knoxville Volleyball Squad always has eyes on the conference title, Coach Mollie Ketgies knows it will not be easy with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Davis County as the co-favorites and an improved Albia this fall.
Let’s Talk Pella – Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities
Joe Lickteig with the Pella Knights of Columbus previews the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, with storefront donations August 20-27, and a telethon on August 31st. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
Indianola Schools District Auxiliary Building Underway
The Indianola School Board received a comprehensive facilities projects update at their meeting Tuesday, detailing the current ongoing projects the district is running and their progress. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the building of the new District Auxiliary Building behind Indianola Middle School is underway. “Right now the Auxiliary...
Several Pella Alumni to Continue Fall Sports in College
Several of the greats of Dutch athletics past are starting their fall sports seasons in college soon. A State Track and Field Champion and All-State Football Player for Pella, Nick DeJong (’19 at Pella) entered fall camp as the backup right offensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes. DeJong started nine games and appeared in 13 total in 2021 as Iowa played in the Citrus Bowl. Nick won the state shot put title in his senior season and was an All-State football selection before walking on to Iowa.
Donny Schatz Wins The Knoxville Nationals
Senior trio leads Norwalk boys into fall golf season
Led by the senior trio of Ryan Jermier, Braden Nicholson and Cael Sherwood, the Norwalk boys golf team is hoping that improved individual scores will lead to higher team finishes during the 2022 Class 4A fall golf season. Coach Steve Wermerskirchen’s squad scrimmaged Dallas Center-Grimes on Friday and will open...
Indianola School District Community Info Meeting Monday
The Indianola School District is holding a series of public meetings for community members who want to know more about the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School. Meetings will take place throughout the month of August and September:. Coffee and Question Events – community members can stop...
Parents to Pay for School Meals
School lunches will have to be paid for by parents this coming school year in Knoxville. Meals at the schools each of the past two years have been free due to COVID. The meals have been paid for by the government. Student breakfasts will cost $2.75 per student. A K-5th...
Pella Boys Cross Country Team Reloading for Run at 3A Trophy
It may be hard to believe with the remarkable consistency of success in the program, but the Pella Boys Cross Country team hasn’t hoisted a top three trophy since 2015. After back-to-back 4th place finishes, with several key returners and talented newcomers, the Dutch could be poised to nab one of those prizes — and possibly more, in 2022.
