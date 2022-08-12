Read full article on original website
National Park Service announces temporary front country closures of Congaree National Park
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The National Park Service is advising visitors of Congaree National Park that they can expect a few temporary closures impacting the front country in the coming week. The agency said on Saturday that the closures will occur in the evening and overnight hours and are...
SC working through $6B federal investment to address roads, bridges
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bumpy or overcrowded South Carolina roads may soon be getting an upgrade. The state is working through a $6 billion federal investment to improve things like roads, bridges and airports. The money comes as part of the Biden Administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into...
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
lonelyplanet.com
South Carolina on a shoestring – how to enjoy the Palmetto state on a budget
A trip to South Carolina can be pricey, or pocket-friendly if you follow our top tips © AE Pictures Inc / Getty Images. South Carolina is a place where you can easily splurge or save depending on the direction your itinerary takes. At the lavish end of the spectrum, you can enjoy five-star boutique hotels and fine dining with authentic Southern flair in the capital, Columbia, and the cobblestone-clad port city of Charleston.
Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WLTX.com
1,000-year flood frequency on the rise
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A thousand-year flood means that there is a one in a thousand chance of a flood that big happening in any given year. In terms of probability, it means there's a 0.1% chance of happening in any given year. In the last 14 days, there have...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: South Carolina residents to get up to $700 by December
South Carolina is rolling out tax rebates worth up to $700 following a nearly $1 billion budget surplus. To be eligible, South Carolina taxpayers must file their state income taxes for 2021 by Oct. 17, 2022. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will then determine the amount a taxpayer is eligible to receive and dole out payments via direct deposit or paper checks before Dec. 31.
WJCL
South Carolina authorities search for information after puppy, dog bed found abandoned in dumpster
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help after a puppy and a dog bed were found in a dumpster among piles of trash. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department said they were called on Thursday to 577 Willis...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina man leaves 'generous donation' to animal shelter in his estate
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in South Carolina received a very generous donation from the estate of a man who recently passed away. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said the niece of Jennings Griggs visited the shelter on Thursday to present an "extremely generous donation for the shelter animals from the estate of her beloved Uncle."
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina
GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman has died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella in South Carolina Wednesday afternoon. According to WBTW, at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, winds at a Garden City beach were picking up and it carried an umbrella. The Horry County Chief Deputy...
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
foxwilmington.com
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
Horry County Republicans seek investigation of June 28 runoff, major changes to how South Carolina elections are handled
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Republicans have approved a resolution asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina. Party Chairman Roger Slagle plans to present the resolution to Horry County Council members during their meeting Tuesday night. The party […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
WMBF
WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia. In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast. Former WMBF Sports...
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
WLTX.com
WATCH: Wallaby spotted on the loose in Northeast Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose in Northeast Ohio, according to the Brewster Police Department. Most recently, the wallaby was spotted near Brewster on camera by a vehicle passing by. Learn of all the known sightings below as well as what to do if you see the wallaby.
