La Vista, NE

Omaha zoo names new president and CEO

OMAHA — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has named Dr. Luis Padilla as its next president and CEO. Padilla, who turns 48 on Monday, will replace Dennis Pate after Pate retires later this year. Padilla's first day at the Omaha zoo will be Nov. 14. Padilla currently serves...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha police seek suspect in fatal shooting

OMAHA — Omaha police are seeking a man allegedly involved in a fatal shooting Friday morning at an apartment building. Officers were called to Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., at 8:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting. They found Shalonna Houston, 26, dead. An arrest warrant has been filed for Davon Brown, 20, for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
OMAHA, NE

