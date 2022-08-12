Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha zoo names new president and CEO
OMAHA — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has named Dr. Luis Padilla as its next president and CEO. Padilla, who turns 48 on Monday, will replace Dennis Pate after Pate retires later this year. Padilla's first day at the Omaha zoo will be Nov. 14. Padilla currently serves...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha police seek suspect in fatal shooting
OMAHA — Omaha police are seeking a man allegedly involved in a fatal shooting Friday morning at an apartment building. Officers were called to Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., at 8:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting. They found Shalonna Houston, 26, dead. An arrest warrant has been filed for Davon Brown, 20, for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pospisil: There's no portal, but high school transfers still headed to Nebraska's top teams
Mostly in jest, but with a little bit of old-school mentality, I’ve named one of this season’s marquee Class A matchups. Bellevue West at Omaha Westside (Sept. 9), the Transfer Portal Bowl. Yes, there is no transfer portal in high school football as in the NCAA. Nor should...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Judge dismisses police, EMTs and jailers from lawsuit over woman's death at Sarpy County Jail
The family of a woman who died of alcohol toxicity at the Sarpy County Jail in 2018 has lost its wrongful death lawsuit against the police, rescue workers and jailers after she was taken to jail instead of a hospital. Danielle Harbison's blood-alcohol content was 0.34%, more than four times...
