KXLY
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
KXLY
A pleasant, hazy Sunday forecast – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s another beautiful Northwest summer weekend, and there’s not much to spoil the fun on Sunday. It’s good weather for cooling off and sleeping in on Sunday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Much like Saturday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the 80s in most areas. That’s pretty normal for mid-August, but it’s been pretty hot lately so it feels great!
Severe thunderstorms are on the way. Track them with the 4 News Now weather app
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for another round of severe thunderstorms heading into the weekend. Stay up to date on the latest forecast by downloading the 4 News Now Weather App. Our app will tell you when lightning has been detected within 15 miles of your...
‘It’s devastating’: Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It’s causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule.
KXLY
Sunny and hot with scattered thunderstorms – Mark
The National Weather Service says there is a risk for severe storms across the Idaho Panhandle and Eastern third of Washington today. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are in for some isolated, severe thunderstorms, but east of Coeur d’Alene and down to Moscow have a greater chance of storms.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for North Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash.– All of North Idaho is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Friday afternoon and evening until 8 p.m. Pacific time. This watch also covers Western Montana until 9 p.m. Mountain time. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that severe weather is expected and highly likely to occur somewhere in...
KHQ Right Now
Deck fire at Spokane Valley home spreads to attic, temporarily displaces family
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family has been displaced after a fire on their home's deck spread to the attic Saturday morning. On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space.
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
pullmanradio.com
National Weather Service in Spokane issues Red Flag Warning
The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a Fire Weather Message on Friday for thunderstorms with abundant lighting today and tonight over North Idaho and Eastern Washington. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Food helps set Uprise Brewing Co. in Spokane apart
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Brewery has opened up in Kendall Yards called Uprise Brewing Co. Brandon Hare owns the brewery with his brother, Ryan Hare, and Jonathan Sweatt. They describe the space as bright, open, and family-friendly. It opened the first week of August. "I think originally we...
KHQ Right Now
Another round of potentially dangerous thunderstorms today!
We have got another round of thunderstorms is expected for Friday and Friday night. National weather service already issuing severe thunderstorm warnings earlier today for parts of Spokane and Adams county , which are now expired. Lingering instability as a low-pressure migrates to the north will keep the threat of...
eastidahonews.com
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
‘Came out of nowhere’: Hail storm leaves cars, homes damaged in Liberty Lake
People reported seeing hail the size of golf balls, and some as solid as ice.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
List of events taking place across Spokane County this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
KHQ Right Now
Late night vehicle fire quickly extinguished by Spokane Valley fire crews
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident. The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Fire near Cheney Plaza prompts Level 2 evacuations; Chapman Lake Fire contained
CHENEY, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District No.3 is reporting a fire burning around Bonnie Lake. The fire was first reported on Thursday afternoon and is currently burning approximately 30 acres. According to Spokane County Fire District No.3, Level 2 Evacuations are in place for all homes along Long...
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
Avista substation goes down in south Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in South Spokane Valley are currently without power due to an Avista substation going down. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Avista says around 3,600 customers in the Inland Northwest are without power right now. Kootenai Electric is reporting about 2,100 members in the Worley, Rockford Bay and Plummer...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
