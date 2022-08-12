ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A pleasant, hazy Sunday forecast – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s another beautiful Northwest summer weekend, and there’s not much to spoil the fun on Sunday. It’s good weather for cooling off and sleeping in on Sunday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Much like Saturday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the 80s in most areas. That’s pretty normal for mid-August, but it’s been pretty hot lately so it feels great!
SPOKANE, WA
City
Spokane, WA
KXLY

Sunny and hot with scattered thunderstorms – Mark

The National Weather Service says there is a risk for severe storms across the Idaho Panhandle and Eastern third of Washington today. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are in for some isolated, severe thunderstorms, but east of Coeur d’Alene and down to Moscow have a greater chance of storms.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for North Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash.– All of North Idaho is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Friday afternoon and evening until 8 p.m. Pacific time. This watch also covers Western Montana until 9 p.m. Mountain time. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that severe weather is expected and highly likely to occur somewhere in...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Deck fire at Spokane Valley home spreads to attic, temporarily displaces family

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family has been displaced after a fire on their home's deck spread to the attic Saturday morning. On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
ROCKFORD, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Legacy' lives on the water

COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

National Weather Service in Spokane issues Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a Fire Weather Message on Friday for thunderstorms with abundant lighting today and tonight over North Idaho and Eastern Washington. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Food helps set Uprise Brewing Co. in Spokane apart

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Brewery has opened up in Kendall Yards called Uprise Brewing Co. Brandon Hare owns the brewery with his brother, Ryan Hare, and Jonathan Sweatt. They describe the space as bright, open, and family-friendly. It opened the first week of August. "I think originally we...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Another round of potentially dangerous thunderstorms today!

We have got another round of thunderstorms is expected for Friday and Friday night. National weather service already issuing severe thunderstorm warnings earlier today for parts of Spokane and Adams county , which are now expired. Lingering instability as a low-pressure migrates to the north will keep the threat of...
eastidahonews.com

Dive team recovers body from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities

Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
KENNEWICK, WA
KREM2

List of events taking place across Spokane County this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Late night vehicle fire quickly extinguished by Spokane Valley fire crews

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident. The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Avista substation goes down in south Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in South Spokane Valley are currently without power due to an Avista substation going down. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Avista says around 3,600 customers in the Inland Northwest are without power right now. Kootenai Electric is reporting about 2,100 members in the Worley, Rockford Bay and Plummer...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

