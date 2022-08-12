ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
Graham, Giuliani run from Georgia DA faster than Hawley during a Capitol riot

The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney's investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is arguably the clearest legal threat to the former president — at least for now. And two Trump loyalists are acting accordingly, using dubious excuses and outright disregard for...

