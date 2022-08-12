ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron DeSantis Highlights Webpage for Veterans Wanting to Teach in Florida

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On Wednesday, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session.
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Bans Medicaid Coverage for Gender Affirming Treatments After DeSantis Suggested Suing Doctors Who Provide It

Florida tackling rather than being supportive over gender issues. Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It was reported on August 11 that Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration is introducing new rules for the application of the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid budget. From August 21, Medicaid providers will no longer fund gender affirming care which includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.
CBS Denver

CDC comes out with reduced COVID-19 guidelines

An easing of guidelines on COVID-19 comes just in time for the start of schools in Colorado. It means no more recommendations of social distancing and no need for people exposed to the virus to quarantine. The changes could be big for schools as students head back to classes soon in Colorado. The CDC dropped its "test to stay" recommendation. That said, students exposed to the virus could test regularly rather than quarantine at home. "I think that the devil is in the details as with most things," said Dr. Ken Lyn-Kew, a pulmonary critical care physician and National Jewish...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If more than two big storms hit Florida this year, insurers could be in trouble

So here we go, Florida. Peak hurricane season is bearing down on us like that flying saucer in the movie Nope. Insurance insiders say we’re covered — as long as we don’t get more than two major storms. Typically, mid-August through mid-October is when Florida and the southeastern United States face the biggest risk of destructive tropical cyclones. You know the infamous hurricane names: Irma, ...
wogx.com

Florida COVID-19 cases down, deaths top 78,500

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The number of Florida residents testing positive for COVID-19 has decreased in the past two weeks, but the coronavirus has killed more than 78,500 residents since the pandemic started in 2020, according to data released Friday. The state had a reported 54,353 new cases during the week...
mynews13.com

Studies show Florida hospital bills rank among the highest in the nation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — What would become a traumatic, expensive and prolonged medical emergency for Manuel Alers Ramos started out as a tiny callous on his toe. Ramos wears steel-toed boots to work as a fiberglass technician, and early this spring he noticed the shoe on his right foot was rubbing painfully, forming a sore on his big toe.
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
guidetogreatergainesville.com

UF Health Shands Hospitals Nationally Ranked in 10 Medical Specialties

University of Florida Health Shands Hospital has the most nationally recognized adult and pediatric specialties among Florida hospitals, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-23 Best Hospitals report released in July solidifies UF Health’s position as the state’s premier destination for nationally ranked health care specialties.
