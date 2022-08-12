Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Florida leads the nation in overdose deaths related to new synthetic drug, CDC data shows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida is leading the nation in overdose deaths with a new synthetic drug called eutylone. Eutylone is a synthetic psychoactive bath salt. Just last year it was listed as the seventh most identified drug detected in over 8,000 cases. News4JAX learned that 77% of deaths involving...
Click10.com
COVID-19 infections decline in Florida, but not enough to lower high risk of infection
MIAMI – As of Saturday morning, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that all of the counties in Florida were at high risk of COVID-19 infection except for Glades, Taylor, and Holmes counties, which were at medium risk. Data shows the cases and hospitalizations are decreasing,...
Ron DeSantis Highlights Webpage for Veterans Wanting to Teach in Florida
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new webpage to help recruit qualified military veterans to join schools across the state. On Wednesday, the State Board of Education will consider a rule to formally implement a program for veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. This rule implements SB 896, which DeSantis signed earlier this year after it received unanimous bipartisan support throughout the 2022 Session.
Local doctors respond to updated CDC COVID-19 guidelines
As parents get their kids ready to head back to school in a few weeks, the CDC has eased some COVID restrictions.
Florida students return to schools reshaped by Gov. DeSantis' anti-'woke' education agenda
After 15 years teaching second and third grade at Burney Elementary, a 350-student school 30 minutes outside Tampa, Emily Lee set up her classroom this month to welcome three- and four-year-olds for pre-K. It's a change she has embraced, she said, a chance to get kids on the right path in their educational journey from a young age.
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
Florida Bans Medicaid Coverage for Gender Affirming Treatments After DeSantis Suggested Suing Doctors Who Provide It
Florida tackling rather than being supportive over gender issues. Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It was reported on August 11 that Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration is introducing new rules for the application of the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid budget. From August 21, Medicaid providers will no longer fund gender affirming care which includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.
CDC comes out with reduced COVID-19 guidelines
An easing of guidelines on COVID-19 comes just in time for the start of schools in Colorado. It means no more recommendations of social distancing and no need for people exposed to the virus to quarantine. The changes could be big for schools as students head back to classes soon in Colorado. The CDC dropped its "test to stay" recommendation. That said, students exposed to the virus could test regularly rather than quarantine at home. "I think that the devil is in the details as with most things," said Dr. Ken Lyn-Kew, a pulmonary critical care physician and National Jewish...
If more than two big storms hit Florida this year, insurers could be in trouble
So here we go, Florida. Peak hurricane season is bearing down on us like that flying saucer in the movie Nope. Insurance insiders say we’re covered — as long as we don’t get more than two major storms. Typically, mid-August through mid-October is when Florida and the southeastern United States face the biggest risk of destructive tropical cyclones. You know the infamous hurricane names: Irma, ...
wogx.com
Florida COVID-19 cases down, deaths top 78,500
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The number of Florida residents testing positive for COVID-19 has decreased in the past two weeks, but the coronavirus has killed more than 78,500 residents since the pandemic started in 2020, according to data released Friday. The state had a reported 54,353 new cases during the week...
WESH
Central Florida native turns class assignment into foundation helping children, families
A Central Florida native turned a class assignment into a nonprofit foundation called 'Beads 4 Beats.'. Lucy Howard was in eighth grade at Blankner K-8 school in Orlando when she first came up with this idea. "I was in eighth grade, I was 13. We had this thing called bell...
Florida Mentioned in List of States with the Worst Early Education Systems
Few question that high school education is important. High school is often a prerequisite to college acceptance, technical school acceptance, or, in some cases, the start of a career. However, there has been data to suggest that early education at the pre-k level can also be a contributing factor to student success.
flaglerlive.com
Military Vets Without Bachelor’s Degrees Will Soon Be Teaching in Florida Schools
Gov. Ron DeSantis has approved a new law to create an alternative temporary teaching certificate for military veterans, saying that their prior military experience will have value in the classroom. But the law would get around a prerequisite expected of thousands of teachers in Florida — a bachelor’s degree.
mynews13.com
Studies show Florida hospital bills rank among the highest in the nation
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — What would become a traumatic, expensive and prolonged medical emergency for Manuel Alers Ramos started out as a tiny callous on his toe. Ramos wears steel-toed boots to work as a fiberglass technician, and early this spring he noticed the shoe on his right foot was rubbing painfully, forming a sore on his big toe.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
wuwf.org
Report shows majority of Florida hospitals are not complying with the federal price transparency law
A new report shows that 18 months after a law went into effect that requires hospitals to post prices online, most hospitals continue to hide the cost of care from patients. The report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org shows that 80% of the hospitals surveyed in Florida are not complying with the law.
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
UF Health Shands Hospitals Nationally Ranked in 10 Medical Specialties
University of Florida Health Shands Hospital has the most nationally recognized adult and pediatric specialties among Florida hospitals, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-23 Best Hospitals report released in July solidifies UF Health’s position as the state’s premier destination for nationally ranked health care specialties.
Florida Law Enforcement Officials Warn Of Multi-State Kidnapping Hoax On Social Media
Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Person’s Information Clearinghouse is warning citizens about an attempted kidnapping hoax circulating on social media. These posts claim a local child was almost abducted. Investigators say that details are vague but no attempted kidnappings have been reported matching
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Central Florida timeshare owners out thousands due to alleged resale scam
ORLANDO, Fla. — Customers of a central Florida company that claims it will sell your unwanted timeshare units for a fee have filed complaints with the state and are fighting to get their money back. WESH 2 Investigates has been looking into this case for two months and talked...
