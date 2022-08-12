Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
TechNet brings cyber experts to Augusta, guides youth into cyber education
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the world’s top cyber experts are in Augusta this week for TechNet. It’s a chance for our military leaders to talk about ideas on how to strengthen our cyber defense systems. The events come just days after congress passed the CHIPS Act,...
WRDW-TV
A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
WRDW-TV
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
WRDW-TV
Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Center get new CEOs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two hospitals in the CSRA – Doctors Hospital and Aiken Regional Medical Center – have new CEOs. Doctors Hospital of Augusta announced the selection of Joanna Conley as chief executive officer, effective Monday. Conley joins Doctors Hospital from HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Southern Hills Medical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
A look at Aiken County priorities as students return back to school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our largest school district on the South Carolina side is back in the classroom this morning. Earlier this summer Aiken County Schools announced Vicky Gaskins would serve as the first-ever Director of Security and Emergency Management. Monday, the school district tells us student safety and mental...
WRDW-TV
Invasive plants take over Augusta Canal, clean up in progress
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Invasive plants have taken over the Augusta Canal. Now the problem is so bad that it’s affected hydroelectric plant production and tourism dollars. Clean up underway, but that task will be harder than it seems. If you’ve been around the Augusta Canal lately, there’s a...
WRDW-TV
How kids overcome anxiety heading back to the classroom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students in many of our local counties are already back in the classroom, while today kicks off the start of the school year for Aiken County schools. But, getting back into the routine of class and homework, especially without COVID-19 restrictions, can cause a mix of...
WRDW-TV
Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign. It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Ellis Street residents speak out about living conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years, neighbors on Ellis Street say they’ve watched the foundation of their homes tilt and erode because of water falling off the Calhoun Expressway. In commission last week, several of them teared up as they reminded city leaders about the issues. The very next...
WRDW-TV
Augusta University president tests positive for COVID
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Monday. His symptoms began Saturday and are mild and include those commonly seen with the flu. ALSO AT AU:. In accordance with expert guidelines, Keel is isolating at home for the...
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 15
Students in Aiken County are heading back to school with new classrooms, technology, and a new safety director. Plus, we spoke to the families of two missing men in two counties as deputies search for clues in their cases. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices here and elsewhere are continuing to fall, but one expert says this week could bring the end of the decline. The national average gas price on Monday is $3.96 per gallon, down from $4.06 a week ago. It’s substantially lower in Georgia at $3.51,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region tonight and stall over the CSRA through the weekend. Showers and storms will be possible through around 2 am across the CSRA. We will dry out late tonight into early Tuesday with lows staying near 70. The front...
WRDW-TV
Defendant gets prison for Burke County cocaine pipeline
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, 42, of Powder Springs, was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three years of...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Retired AU athletic chief reflects
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is looking to fill a job opening they haven’t needed to fill in 34 years. Longtime Athletic Director Clint Bryant just retired from that role, and he talks one on one with Richard Rogers about his time with the Jaguars!
WRDW-TV
Crews respond to structure fire in Salley
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early morning. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on Honeysuckle Trail at 2:57 a.m. It is unknown if injuries have been reported. We’re told the cause of the fire is still under...
WRDW-TV
1 killed in crash between motorcycle, school bus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus and a dirt bike, according to authorities. It happened at Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. FULL STATEMENT:. A male on a dirt bike attempted...
WRDW-TV
‘He’s not known to just disappear for two weeks’: Man still missing
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends gathered at the Yo Mart in Hephzibah and went into the nearby community and wooded area. Utilizing vehicles, a drone, and going on foot, they searched high and low for any signs of their caring and generous friend. “Finding him. That’s the main...
WRDW-TV
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident temporarily knocked out a power circuit in a northern portion of Aiken County and resulted in the death of the driver. On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., an SUV overturned and ran into an electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road,...
WRDW-TV
2 men found guilty in Richmond County murder cases
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Juries have returned guilty verdicts in separate 2017 Richmond County murder cases. After a week of evidence, a jury found K’Shon Vaughan guilty Friday in the death of service member Traychaurde Harris, according to prosecutors. Garris was a bystander at a basketball game who was struck by a stray bullet in April 2017 at Carrie J. Mays Community Center.
Comments / 0