Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Texas Tech's 'THE BRAND' coming back for 2022-23 football season

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, have announced the return of “THE BRAND” – an original, four-part docuseries providing Red Raider fans an authentic, all-access look inside the 2022-23 football program under the direction of Head Coach Joey McGuire. Season...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Maidens Start Well at Shallowater Tourney

SHALLOWATER - The Seminole Maiden volleyball team started slow in their first match of the Shallowater Tournament Friday against Tulia, spotting them a 4-0 lead. By midgame of the first set, however the Maidens had tied up the contest at 8-8 and kept the game close for the next eight points. Tulia then pulled away and had an 22-18 lead going to the finish. Then junior Londyn Shain held service…
SEMINOLE, TX
fox34.com

Hot days continue before possible cold front and rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another HOT day on the South Plains as the heat continues through the weekend while high pressure controls our weather. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s today and again on Monday. After that, temps will begin to drop lower and could fall to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

17 of The Dumbest Things People In Lubbock Have Seen Their Coworkers Do

It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Economy Is About To Pop Off!

We need to re-launch Lubbock. We've all seen old and family products relaunch and rebrand. Right now is the perfect time for Lubbock to stand head and shoulders above everybody in West Texas. The Lubbock economy has always stayed remarkably consistent and resisted so many nationwide trends. Now, while I'll...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions on Monday, August 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, August 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Applicants who come to the job fair will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win free gas for a month, a $50 gift card or a $25 gift card.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover involving two vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 130th Street. Police stated a GMC Acadia crashed into a Toyota Highlander and rolled onto its side. The the occupants of the rolled SUV...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Boys & Girls Club offering back-to-school shopping spree

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9 a.m. before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast. Chaperones consist of volunteers throughout the community.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured in North Lubbock crash early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision early Saturday morning on the north side of the city. The crash was reported around 2:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. According to LPD,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock's Parry's Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
Lubbock, TX

