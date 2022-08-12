Child Charged With Murdering New Hampshire Mom and Her Two Sons

GoFundMe

A child has been arrested and charged with murder after a mother and her two sons were found shot to death last week.

Attorney General John M. Formella, state police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly made the announcement on Thursday in connection to the triple homicide in Northfield, New Hampshire.

Formella confirmed a juvenile had been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in the deaths of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, on Aug. 3.

Police officers arrived at the Sweeney home last Wednesday just after 11:30 a.m. to discover the three bodies inside. Authorities were responding to a 911 call for help.

Autopsies revealed all three died from single gunshot wounds.

Neither Formella or police would add further details on the adolescent, citing juvenile law, which precludes any further information from being released. It is unknown if the child was known to the family or any identifying factors including their age.

“The charges and allegations against the juvenile are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” a statement read.

Authorities had earlier thanked Kassandra Sweeney’s husband and the children’s father, Sean Sweeney, for being “very cooperative and helpful in this investigation.”

“He is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes,” senior assistant attorney general Geoff Ward said.

Sweeney thanked supporters on Facebook on Sunday for “the outreach and support” and said that despite the fact that things “will never be ‘normal’ again, my body finally shut down and let me get some sleep last night and I woke up feeling as ‘normal’ as possible.

“Thank you to everyone who has spent the last few days ensuring that the random idiots online are properly informed and while I still am unable to confirm anything as to what happened and who is responsible I’m beyond words to those who just know better and are stopping my name from being dragged through the mud and for making sure the rest of the world knows that my beautiful wife was the most amazing, caring, sweetest all around good person that anyone could ever meet and just how much she loved our boys.

“It is our job now to keep their memories alive,” he wrote, writing each of his deceased loved one’s names: Kassandra Rae Sweeney, Benjamin Michael Sweeney, Mason Lee Sweeney.

“They will be forever loved and missed and forever in my heart.”

A GoFundMe page, set up by Kassandra’s cousin Alizabeth Dawson has raised almost $50,000 at the time of publishing.

“Our family is beyond devastated,” she wrote.

Read more at The Daily Beast.