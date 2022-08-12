ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NH

Child Charged With Murdering New Hampshire Mom and Her Two Sons

By Matt Young
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKCS1_0hEFkbUC00
GoFundMe

A child has been arrested and charged with murder after a mother and her two sons were found shot to death last week.

Attorney General John M. Formella, state police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly made the announcement on Thursday in connection to the triple homicide in Northfield, New Hampshire.

Formella confirmed a juvenile had been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in the deaths of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, on Aug. 3.

Police officers arrived at the Sweeney home last Wednesday just after 11:30 a.m. to discover the three bodies inside. Authorities were responding to a 911 call for help.

Autopsies revealed all three died from single gunshot wounds.

Neither Formella or police would add further details on the adolescent, citing juvenile law, which precludes any further information from being released. It is unknown if the child was known to the family or any identifying factors including their age.

“The charges and allegations against the juvenile are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” a statement read.

Authorities had earlier thanked Kassandra Sweeney’s husband and the children’s father, Sean Sweeney, for being “very cooperative and helpful in this investigation.”

“He is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes,” senior assistant attorney general Geoff Ward said.

Sweeney thanked supporters on Facebook on Sunday for “the outreach and support” and said that despite the fact that things “will never be ‘normal’ again, my body finally shut down and let me get some sleep last night and I woke up feeling as ‘normal’ as possible.

“Thank you to everyone who has spent the last few days ensuring that the random idiots online are properly informed and while I still am unable to confirm anything as to what happened and who is responsible I’m beyond words to those who just know better and are stopping my name from being dragged through the mud and for making sure the rest of the world knows that my beautiful wife was the most amazing, caring, sweetest all around good person that anyone could ever meet and just how much she loved our boys.

“It is our job now to keep their memories alive,” he wrote, writing each of his deceased loved one’s names: Kassandra Rae Sweeney, Benjamin Michael Sweeney, Mason Lee Sweeney.

“They will be forever loved and missed and forever in my heart.”

A GoFundMe page, set up by Kassandra’s cousin Alizabeth Dawson has raised almost $50,000 at the time of publishing.

“Our family is beyond devastated,” she wrote.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
CONCORD, NH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officials: Juvenile arrested for murder of mother, 2 young sons in New Hampshire

NORTHFIELD, NH — A juvenile has been arrested for the murder of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General. In a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and a count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the murders of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
NORTHFIELD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Mason, NH
City
Northfield, NH
Northfield, NH
Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

Child Charged With Murdering Woman, Her 2 Kids in Northfield, NH

A child has been charged with murdering a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week, authorities said. The arrest was announced Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly. They didn't share the suspect's name, age or other identifying information, citing legal restrictions on sharing information on children charged with crimes.
NORTHFIELD, NH
TheDailyBeast

Cops Say Harmony Montgomery Was Murdered—and Her Mom Is ‘Devastated’

More than two years after Harmony Montgomery vanished without a trace, authorities have finally shifted their search for the missing 8-year-old to a homicide investigation.In a Thursday press conference, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella confirmed police were looking into who killed Harmony, who was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old but was not reported missing until two years later. Formella said that while Harmony’s remains have yet to be located, investigators discovered “biological evidence” sparking the shift in the investigation.“We believe Harmony was murdered in Manchester in early December 2019,” Formella added. The announcement...
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH Police Handle Large Car Meet Up, Bomb Threat Friday Night

It was a busy Friday night for Portsmouth Police who had to handle a large car meet up and a bomb threat over the course of several hours. The evening began with a car meet up at the Marshall's and Market Basket shopping center on Woodbury Avenue with 600 cars on display and nearly 1,500 people in attendance. Portsmouth Police said they were aware of the meet up which was promoted on social media and worked with the organizer to keep the event safe for participants, the businesses and their employees.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Sweeney
97.5 WOKQ

An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH
WCAX

Claremont woman dies following collision with propane truck

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has died after colliding with a propane truck Friday morning. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Windsor Road near the Cornish town line. Police say the 63-year-old, who has not been identified, collided with the truck. Witnesses and first responders tried to resuscitate the woman but were unsuccessful.
CLAREMONT, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
People

Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
DARTMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings

A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive

WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
WESTFORD, MA
CBS Boston

North Andover mom delivers baby in her kitchen

NORTH ANDOVER - Keith Barnard is no doctor -- but he sure nailed the role last Tuesday morning. "I've been joking with some of my wife's pregnant friends," he says with a laugh, "that if they want to save some money -- I'm available."His audition happened right at his North Andover house."So the kitchen became a delivery room," says his wife Eliza, "right there by the oven."Even though she was 40 weeks, his wife didn't think much of it when she went to bed with stomach pains.But she woke her hubby just before 3 a.m. shortly after her contractions kicked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NHPR

Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
ROCHESTER, NH
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy