Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Back-to-school events continue across the Omaha metro on Sunday
There are a variety of back-to-school events being held on Sunday across the Omaha metro. They are full of fun games, food and of course necessary supplies.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools' back-to-school-bash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash at Baxter Arena on Saturday. Guests were treated to free food and books at the event. It also offered meet and greet opportunities with OPS staff and community partners. In attendance were school mascots, movie characters and NASA astronaut...
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine hosting CNA job fair Monday: Hospital system says there's a need for more support staff
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Medicine will host a job fair Monday, Aug. 15, to recruit dozens of support staff, including Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs). It will be at the Fred & Pamela Buffet Cancer Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Recruiters ask that you be 18 years or older with a high school diploma.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Event a chance for community to find resources, learn and celebrate one another
OMAHA, Neb. — The Bryant Center hosted a community event Sunday, giving hundreds of people a chance to find resources, learn about businesses in the area and gather to celebrate one another. The event had a booth to register to vote, information on daycares, various job opportunities and information...
klkntv.com
Update: Creighton University vaccine mandate
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Supreme Court won’t be stopping the vaccine mandate at Creighton University. The court dismissed an appeal brought on by 10 students who believed the mandate violated their religious beliefs. They said the court lacks the jurisdiction to do anything, citing a century’s old precedent...
WOWT
Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
WOWT
Gas leak prompts evacuations for Omaha homes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gas leak prompted some evacuations Saturday. Omaha Fire crews were busy Saturday afternoon along with workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District in North Omaha. A natural gas leak prompted Omaha Fire to evacuate homes in the area of 76th and Bedford. It happened around 6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Building Omaha looking to fill need for skilled electrical workers
OMAHA, Neb. — The need for skilled electrical workers is prompting a new effort to give local students hands-on training. A state-of-the-art expansion at Building Omaha is doing just that. It's an effort to train the next generation of workers who will keep the lights on at your home...
klkntv.com
LPS hires enough teachers, needs supplementary employees
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The school semester starts next Monday and as school districts around the nation and here in Nebraska are struggling with staffing enough teachers, it is not the case everywhere. Lincoln Public Schools says the district is in a good position and parents should expect the...
News Channel Nebraska
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage, Omaha Police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several gunshots were heard in a parking garage Sunday morning. Police are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It happened around 10 a.m.Sunday before the mall opened. It’s not known if anyone was injured in...
WOWT
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Person of interest for homicide in Omaha arrested by Iowa law enforcement
WINTERSET, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is a person of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located a vehicle that was identified as stolen from the homicide investigation in Omaha.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs Water Lantern Festival brings meaning and local support
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Water Lantern Festival visits dozens of sites across the country every year — they made their first trip to Council Bluffs on Saturday at Big Lake Park. And the group says it plans on coming back. Out of the hundreds of lanterns sent...
Omaha suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday.
KETV.com
Meet Popsicle, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Looking for a dog who will melt your heart no matter the temperature? Give Popsicle a chance!. Popsicle is a one-year, seven-month-old boxer/pit bull mix with a lot...
WOWT
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
1011now.com
Eligibility changing for emergency rental assistance program as funds dwindle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 4,300 people in Lincoln have paid rent using millions of dollars in federal funds, but now the city said that money is drying up, changing who can apply for help. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be cut off to save...
KRDO
More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. “She wanted to see...
klkntv.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
Comments / 0