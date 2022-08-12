ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETV.com

Omaha Public Schools' back-to-school-bash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash at Baxter Arena on Saturday. Guests were treated to free food and books at the event. It also offered meet and greet opportunities with OPS staff and community partners. In attendance were school mascots, movie characters and NASA astronaut...
klkntv.com

Update: Creighton University vaccine mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Supreme Court won’t be stopping the vaccine mandate at Creighton University. The court dismissed an appeal brought on by 10 students who believed the mandate violated their religious beliefs. They said the court lacks the jurisdiction to do anything, citing a century’s old precedent...
WOWT

Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help. The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus. Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for...
WOWT

Gas leak prompts evacuations for Omaha homes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gas leak prompted some evacuations Saturday. Omaha Fire crews were busy Saturday afternoon along with workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District in North Omaha. A natural gas leak prompted Omaha Fire to evacuate homes in the area of 76th and Bedford. It happened around 6...
KETV.com

Building Omaha looking to fill need for skilled electrical workers

OMAHA, Neb. — The need for skilled electrical workers is prompting a new effort to give local students hands-on training. A state-of-the-art expansion at Building Omaha is doing just that. It's an effort to train the next generation of workers who will keep the lights on at your home...
klkntv.com

LPS hires enough teachers, needs supplementary employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The school semester starts next Monday and as school districts around the nation and here in Nebraska are struggling with staffing enough teachers, it is not the case everywhere. Lincoln Public Schools says the district is in a good position and parents should expect the...
KETV.com

Person of interest for homicide in Omaha arrested by Iowa law enforcement

WINTERSET, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is a person of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located a vehicle that was identified as stolen from the homicide investigation in Omaha.
WOWT

Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
KRDO

More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. “She wanted to see...
