Nash County, NC

Nash County is planning growth, shouldn’t Spring Hope?

By Lindell Kay
The Enterprise
 3 days ago
Nash County is holding a series of meetings about the new Nash County Land Use plan. These meetings are reviewing the direction that the county will take with future development outside of Spring Hope’s zoning limits. And lets face it, there is a lot more land, ripe for development, outside of Spring Hope than within. READ MORE ABOUT THE LAND […]

The Enterprise

Spring Hope, NC
