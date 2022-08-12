ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Vantage Commercial Secures Long-Term lease for Habitat for Humanity of South-Central New Jersey For Highly Functional New Satellite Office

By Post author
southjerseyobserver.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

$47M in financing secured for multi-housing development in Burlington County

JLL Capital Markets recently said it arranged a $47 million in construction financing for the development of an approximately 300-unit apartment community in Burlington County,. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through Wells Fargo. Upon an anticipated completion of Q2 of 2024, the...
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Moorestown, NJ
Government
City
Moorestown, NJ
City
Maple Shade Township, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Moorestown, NJ
Business
NJ.com

Experts consider where to bury bones of Revolutionary War soldiers found in N.J. field

It was a mass grave at a Revolutionary War battlefield in Gloucester County, unmarked and undocumented until it was discovered during an archeological dig in late June. Experts are still using DNA testing to identify the skeletal remains of at least 14 soldiers — believed to be Hessians fighting for the British in 1777 — who were found in the field. After that, archeologists want to rebury the newly-discovered soldiers.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. appliance store closing after 67 years in business

One of the Garden State’s longstanding family-owned businesses will soon shutter. Derby Appliances located at 1599 Route 27 in Edison is set to close after nearly seven decades of operation. The appliance store is expected to remain open until the end of summer but hasn’t announced an exact date,...
EDISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Brokerage#South Central#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Needleman Management
southjerseyobserver.com

SRS’ National Net Lease Group Brokers $8.82M Ground Lease Sale of a Wawa-Occupied Convenience Store & Gas Station Property Located in Brooklawn

SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the $8.82 million ground lease (land ownership) sale of a single-tenant property occupied by Wawa, a successful convenience store and gas station chain, located at 690 Crescent Boulevard in Brooklawn. The 4,950-square-foot property was built...
BROOKLAWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
New Jersey 101.5

Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ

EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd

A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy