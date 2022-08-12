Vantage Commercial Secures Long-Term lease for Habitat for Humanity of South-Central New Jersey For Highly Functional New Satellite Office

It was a mass grave at a Revolutionary War battlefield in Gloucester County, unmarked and undocumented until it was discovered during an archeological dig in late June. Experts are still using DNA testing to identify the skeletal remains of at least 14 soldiers — believed to be Hessians fighting for the British in 1777 — who were found in the field. After that, archeologists want to rebury the newly-discovered soldiers.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO