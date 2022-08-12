MBTA could release final plan on Orange Line alternatives Friday

BOSTON — MBTA officials say they’re getting close to making a “full announcement” about available travel alternatives ahead of the Orange Line shutdown.

The unprecedented 30-day shutdown is set to begin in eight days.

Many Orange Line commuters, which typically sees more than 100,000 riders a day, are growing increasingly anxious without answers.

An MBTA spokesperson did not release any detailed information about the upcoming plan to Boston 25 News on Thursday.

“The MBTA continues to work closely on coordination with our municipal partners. Plans are being finalized which we plan to share soon,” said a written statement.

During an MBTA board meeting Thursday, MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville said officials are “still continuing to work through a little bit of the granular details” on a plan to run replacement shuttle buses.

Gonneville told the MBTA board’s safety, health and environment subcommittee that officials plan “a full announcement, most likely tomorrow.”

“We should know more than we know right now. It’s going to be terrible,” said MBTA commuter Marjorie Williams. “”what about people in wheelchairs and walkers? It’s not good.”

The MBTA tweeted photos Thursday of a ride along to test drive the shuttle route.

Mayor Michelle Wu and members of the Boston Transportation Department and Boston Police were on board.

“Just driving through traffic lights versus a tunnel is definitely going to be chaotic,” said MBTA commuter Jocelyn Morris.

Thursday’s test drive was one of the last steps in finalizing shuttle bus routes.

Earlier in the week, the MBTA put fliers at some Orange Line stations revealing shuttle bus plans that had not yet been finalized.

